2211 Suzanne Ln Available 08/01/20 Pet friendly House in Opelika! - Convenient to Tiger Town large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house. This house has a large fenced back yard. Please call us at 334-319-4724 to set up a showing.
(RLNE5907076)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2211 Suzanne Ln have any available units?
2211 Suzanne Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Opelika, AL.
Is 2211 Suzanne Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Suzanne Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Suzanne Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Suzanne Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Suzanne Ln offer parking?
No, 2211 Suzanne Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2211 Suzanne Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Suzanne Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Suzanne Ln have a pool?
No, 2211 Suzanne Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Suzanne Ln have accessible units?
No, 2211 Suzanne Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Suzanne Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 Suzanne Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2211 Suzanne Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2211 Suzanne Ln does not have units with air conditioning.