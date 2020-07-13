Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:32 AM

36 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Opelika, AL

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
819 Morris Ave Unit B
819 Morris Ave, Opelika, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1254 sqft
819 Morris Ave Unit B Available 04/10/20 Opelika Condo - Quiet, charming condo in North Opelika. Spacious living room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings with skylights. Large master bedroom with attached bathroom and garden tub.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2211 Suzanne Ln
2211 Suzanne Ln, Opelika, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
2211 Suzanne Ln Available 08/01/20 Pet friendly House in Opelika! - Convenient to Tiger Town large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house. This house has a large fenced back yard. Please call us at 334-319-4724 to set up a showing. (RLNE5907076)
Results within 1 mile of Opelika
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Flats
2260 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1043 sqft
Westshore Landing Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Auburn, AL with a host of desirable features including large fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections and extra closets.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1955 Stephanie Ct
1955 Stephanie Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Furnished Townhome - Beautiful newer construction townhome convenient to Auburn & Opelika. Living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, single car garage and back patio. **Fully Furnished.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1302 Gatewood Drive
1302 Gatewood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1302 Gatewood Drive Available 08/07/20 1302 Gatewood Dr. - Beautiful townhouse in Oxley Manor off Gatewood Dr. Conveniently and centrally located in Auburn only 3.
Results within 5 miles of Opelika
Last updated June 2 at 02:08pm
13 Units Available
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A stunning community with bright, open living spaces. On-site amenities include two pools, a tennis court, and a fitness center. Each home offers a private patio or balcony, king-sized bedrooms, and lots of storage.
Last updated October 11 at 08:25pm
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
776 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,516
1369 sqft
The Hub at Auburn prides itself in offering you not only superior apartments, but also a quality lifestyle that is designed for everyone. We offer convenient individual leases, roommate matching services and resident activities.
Last updated April 8 at 06:18pm
34 Units Available
1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1230 sqft
Spacious poolside homes in Auburn, close to restaurants and bars. Refrigerators, bathtubs and air conditioning in apartments. Car wash area and 24-hour maintenance. Cats and dogs allowed. A short walk from Auburn Medical Park.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
451 Arnell
451 Arnell Lane, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
451 Arnell Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5767638)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
418 Green Street
418 Green Street, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
418 Green Street Available 07/20/20 418 Green Street - Kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator, central gas heat & AC, carpeted, W/D connections. Lawn service provided. ADULT PET ALLOWED WITH PET DEPOSIT. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4966475)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
156 East University Drive - F206
156 East University Drive, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
1152 sqft
156 East University Drive - F206 Available 08/11/20 Lakewood Comons F206 - This is an unfurnished, non-pet, 1,152 square foot, two bedroom, two and a half bathroom unit, located on the second floor.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Creekside of Auburn
Creekside #4301 650 Dekalb Street #4301
650 Dekalb Street, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,240
Creekside #4301 650 Dekalb Street #4301 Available 08/14/20 Creekside of Auburn #4301 - Spacious four bedroom four and a half bathroom town home in Creekside of Auburn! Located minutes from Campus with amenities such as a Resort Style Pool,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1027 Felton Lane
1027 Felton Lane, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
1027 Felton Lane Available 08/01/20 Location! Location! Heart of Auburn! - Completely renovated before move in! Walking distance to Cary Woods Elementary School. Huge fenced in backyard. Beautiful street. Convenient to shopping, downtown Auburn.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
380 Butternut Drive
380 Butternut Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2270 sqft
380 Butternut Drive Available 08/10/20 Hickory Woods Auburn - Private Oasis in the Heart of Auburn. Fantastic updates 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Floors are hardwood, ceramic tile, and carpet. Fireplace. 2 outside deck living spaces.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Park
868 Twin Forks Ave #3
868 Twin Forks Avenue, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1643 sqft
Twin Forks Townhomes - New Construction - Brand new townhome located just off N. Dean Rd in Auburn. Main level has open concept living, dining, kitchen and one bedroom with ensuite bath.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
218 Redwood Ct
218 Redwood Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1995 sqft
218 Redwood Ct Available 07/15/20 218 Redwood Court - Spacious home on corner lot in established Auburn Subdivision. Formal living room, large den with decorative fireplace overlooking back patio, eat-in kitchen. Double carport and fenced backyard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
546 West Magnolia Avenue #38
546 West Magnolia Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1320 sqft
546 West Magnolia Avenue #38 Available 08/13/20 Campus Courtyard at Magnolia #38 - Campus Courtyard at Magnolia is located across from Auburn University Campus. This is an unfurnished upper unit.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128
626 Shug Jordan Parkway, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1207 sqft
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128 Available 08/01/20 Furnished apartment available in August - The Hub condos include, Pool, Rec Room, and Hot tup access. This unit is furnished and includes Water, Electricity, Washer and Dryer, and much more.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
522 North Donahue Drive #2
522 North Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
913 sqft
522 North Donahue Drive #2 Available 08/14/20 Tiger Inn #02 - Tiger Inn is a two-story condominium complex with two bedroom two bathroom units and is located on North Donahue Drive. It is only a few blocks away from the Auburn University campus.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1317 Sycamore Drive
1317 Sycamore Drive, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1973 sqft
Cary Woods Subdivision - Completely updated ranch in Cary Woods neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Fresh paint, new roof, new hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tile in bathrooms. Large fenced in back yard with storage shed.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Harmon Estates
2034 Longview Court
2034 Longview Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1294 sqft
2034 Longview Court Available 08/10/20 Longview Brick Cottages - The property is located on an amazing quiet street. The area is very rare as it is close to the Auburn campus AND is a short commute to I85.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
East Highlands
302 Bowden Drive
302 Bowden Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
302 Bowden Drive Available 06/01/20 302 Bowden Drive - Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal, granite counter tops, central gas heat & A/C, hardwood floors, washer and dryer furnished, basement, safe room, fenced yard, (yard

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1172 Northwood Dr
1172 Northwood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1250 sqft
1172 Northwood Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Duplex Available For Fall 2020 - 1172 Northwood Duplex is conveniently located off Shug Jordan Parkway. A spacious 3 bedroom 2bath duplex. Neighborhood pool. Parking for 3 vehicles.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lundy Chase
2392 Waterstone Cir
2392 Waterstone Circle, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1486 sqft
2392 Waterstone Cir Available 07/10/20 2392 Waterstone Circle, Lundy Chase - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Lundy Chase neighborhood. Fully Fenced in back yard. Neighborhood pool and playground (RLNE4173715)

