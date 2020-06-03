Halcyon Park Apartments.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $7/month, Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 (first pet), $150 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Storage Details: Hallway closet units: included in all units