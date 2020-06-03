All apartments in Montgomery
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

Halcyon Park Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
7880 Taylor Park Rd · (833) 497-3486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7824A · Avail. Sep 8

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 7842A · Avail. Sep 5

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 7806G · Avail. Sep 8

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7878C · Avail. Sep 5

$1,018

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Halcyon Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
alarm system
hot tub
Halcyon Park Apartments is a quaint community offering an impressive array of amenities and interior features. Enjoy interior features such as a full size washer and dryer, spacious walk-in closets, outside storage and cozy wood burning fireplaces in each of our luxurious apartment homes. Take a refreshing dip in our resort style pool and relax and surf the web with our complimentary WIFI. Enjoy picnics with family and friends at our grilling station or get fit in our fitness facility. We welcome your fur family, too. Join our Halcyon Park Apartment home community today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $7/month, Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 (first pet), $150 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Storage Details: Hallway closet units: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Halcyon Park Apartments have any available units?
Halcyon Park Apartments has 5 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does Halcyon Park Apartments have?
Some of Halcyon Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Halcyon Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Halcyon Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Halcyon Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Halcyon Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Halcyon Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Halcyon Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Halcyon Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Halcyon Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Halcyon Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Halcyon Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Halcyon Park Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Halcyon Park Apartments has accessible units.
Does Halcyon Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Halcyon Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.

