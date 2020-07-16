All apartments in Montgomery
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

3605 Erwin Drive

3605 Erwin Drive · (678) 782-7447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3605 Erwin Drive, Montgomery, AL 36110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3605 Erwin Drive · Avail. now

$695

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOVELY 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Montgomery! - Check Out This Lovely Brick Home! This home includes Comfy Carpet throughout, Eat-in Kitchen with refrigerator & oven, Primary Bedroom with en suite bathroom, and 2 additional bedrooms. Super close to the Montgomery Zoo, Maxwell AFB, and many tasty restaurants! Don't delay; visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5126173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Erwin Drive have any available units?
3605 Erwin Drive has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 Erwin Drive have?
Some of 3605 Erwin Drive's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Erwin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Erwin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Erwin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 Erwin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3605 Erwin Drive offer parking?
No, 3605 Erwin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3605 Erwin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Erwin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Erwin Drive have a pool?
No, 3605 Erwin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Erwin Drive have accessible units?
No, 3605 Erwin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Erwin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 Erwin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
