3605 Erwin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOVELY 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Montgomery! - Check Out This Lovely Brick Home! This home includes Comfy Carpet throughout, Eat-in Kitchen with refrigerator & oven, Primary Bedroom with en suite bathroom, and 2 additional bedrooms. Super close to the Montgomery Zoo, Maxwell AFB, and many tasty restaurants! Don't delay; visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



