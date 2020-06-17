All apartments in Montgomery
33 Arden Road
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:45 PM

33 Arden Road

33 Arden Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1175043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Arden Road, Montgomery, AL 36109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1593 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home at 33 Arden Road! You will love this house and the neighborhood! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and has been freshly painted on the interior and the exterior! There is beautiful hardwood floors all thoughout the property. The kitchen includes new appliances and the formal dining area is open. This beauty also features a large backyard with that comes with a shed! Call (334) 431-3561 to see this beautiful home!

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $900, Available 1/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Arden Road have any available units?
33 Arden Road has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 33 Arden Road currently offering any rent specials?
33 Arden Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Arden Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Arden Road is pet friendly.
Does 33 Arden Road offer parking?
No, 33 Arden Road does not offer parking.
Does 33 Arden Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Arden Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Arden Road have a pool?
No, 33 Arden Road does not have a pool.
Does 33 Arden Road have accessible units?
No, 33 Arden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Arden Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Arden Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Arden Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Arden Road does not have units with air conditioning.
