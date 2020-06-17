Amenities

Gorgeous home at 33 Arden Road! You will love this house and the neighborhood! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and has been freshly painted on the interior and the exterior! There is beautiful hardwood floors all thoughout the property. The kitchen includes new appliances and the formal dining area is open. This beauty also features a large backyard with that comes with a shed! Call (334) 431-3561 to see this beautiful home!



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $900, Available 1/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.