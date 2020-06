Amenities

3212 Herbert Drive Available 08/21/20 COMING SOON! - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Montgomery has a lot to offer! The living room is so big with a nice fireplace and a pass-through window to the eat-in kitchen with a chandelier! On the other side of the living room is a nice office area that has a nice layout with two big windows for natural lighting. The bedrooms have gorgeous wood flooring, the master room is large with vaulted ceilings and the bathroom has beautiful wood like tile in the shower! Don't miss out this unique home! Call Camelot Properties at (334) 431-3561 to schedule a showing!



