2431-B Price St..
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2431-B Price St.

2431 Price St · (334) 451-5152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2431 Price St, Montgomery, AL 36111
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Apartment complete with dining room, living room, half bath, and full kitchen downstairs. Upstairs are the two bedrooms with one bathroom located inside the master bedroom.

No pets allowed, non-smoking. Rent $700 Deposit $700 App fee $50. Credit/background check on all applicants. Call 40/40 Real Estate Solutions LLC to schedule an appointment today @334-451-5152
www.4040realestate.com

Please drive by the property.
Call for an appointment to view the inside.
No housing vouchers accepted.
4-plex townhouse. No pets allowed, non-smoking. Rent $700 Deposit $700 App fee $50. Credit/background check on all applicants.
No housing vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2431-B Price St. have any available units?
2431-B Price St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery, AL.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 2431-B Price St. currently offering any rent specials?
2431-B Price St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431-B Price St. pet-friendly?
No, 2431-B Price St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 2431-B Price St. offer parking?
No, 2431-B Price St. does not offer parking.
Does 2431-B Price St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2431-B Price St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431-B Price St. have a pool?
No, 2431-B Price St. does not have a pool.
Does 2431-B Price St. have accessible units?
No, 2431-B Price St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2431-B Price St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2431-B Price St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2431-B Price St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2431-B Price St. does not have units with air conditioning.

