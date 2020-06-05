2431-B Price St..

Amenities

Apartment complete with dining room, living room, half bath, and full kitchen downstairs. Upstairs are the two bedrooms with one bathroom located inside the master bedroom.



No pets allowed, non-smoking. Rent $700 Deposit $700 App fee $50. Credit/background check on all applicants. Call 40/40 Real Estate Solutions LLC to schedule an appointment today @334-451-5152

www.4040realestate.com



Please drive by the property.

Call for an appointment to view the inside.

No housing vouchers accepted.

