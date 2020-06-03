All apartments in Montgomery
1310 Woodward Avenue

1310 Woodward Avenue · (334) 352-7600
Location

1310 Woodward Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36106
Old Cloverdale

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1310 Woodward Avenue · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2462 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Don't miss this Amazing Completely renovated home in Cloverdale! When you walk in through the front door you will be amazed at the detail work in this home. The family room is complete with a beautiful fireplace with the original wood floors, beautiful new lighting. To the right you will see a formal dining room with some beautiful original features and the same beautiful floors! Through the Dining room you will see the kitchen that is perfect for anyone! This kitchen is massive with tons of cabinet and counter space with a huge island, granite countertops and open to a huge breakfast area. Beyond the kitchen towards the back of the home, you will find a huge second living area that leads to the backyard and back deck. The storage space in this room is unbeatable! Through the breakfast area you will find the first of 2 bedrooms downstairs. This room has a huge walk-in closet. At the end of the hall past the downstairs bathroom, you will find the master bedroom with another massive walk-in closet!!! Back in the kitchen, you will find stairs that lead upstairs to the small bonus area upstairs. From the bonus area, you will find a newly renovated bath room as well as 2 unique bedrooms. The upstairs HVAC is brand new as well as a new roof, new electrical, new plumbing. Come check this home out today!!!!

(RLNE4770581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Woodward Avenue have any available units?
1310 Woodward Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Woodward Avenue have?
Some of 1310 Woodward Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Woodward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Woodward Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Woodward Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Woodward Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Woodward Avenue offer parking?
No, 1310 Woodward Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1310 Woodward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Woodward Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Woodward Avenue have a pool?
No, 1310 Woodward Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Woodward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1310 Woodward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Woodward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Woodward Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
