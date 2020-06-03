1310 Woodward Avenue

Amenities

- Don't miss this Amazing Completely renovated home in Cloverdale! When you walk in through the front door you will be amazed at the detail work in this home. The family room is complete with a beautiful fireplace with the original wood floors, beautiful new lighting. To the right you will see a formal dining room with some beautiful original features and the same beautiful floors! Through the Dining room you will see the kitchen that is perfect for anyone! This kitchen is massive with tons of cabinet and counter space with a huge island, granite countertops and open to a huge breakfast area. Beyond the kitchen towards the back of the home, you will find a huge second living area that leads to the backyard and back deck. The storage space in this room is unbeatable! Through the breakfast area you will find the first of 2 bedrooms downstairs. This room has a huge walk-in closet. At the end of the hall past the downstairs bathroom, you will find the master bedroom with another massive walk-in closet!!! Back in the kitchen, you will find stairs that lead upstairs to the small bonus area upstairs. From the bonus area, you will find a newly renovated bath room as well as 2 unique bedrooms. The upstairs HVAC is brand new as well as a new roof, new electrical, new plumbing. Come check this home out today!!!!



