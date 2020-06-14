15 Apartments for rent in Gulf Shores, AL with garage
To live in Gulf Shores is to live near the Gulf of Mexico. "I vote we go to the Gulf of Mexico...Palm trees call me, oh that's the place I want to be. Down where the southern breezes blow. On the Gulf of Mexico" (Alabama, 'Gulf of Mexico').
Gulf Shores appears to be a sleepy beach town upon first glance, but just as you dip your feet in the ocean, you get stung -- by a giant jellyfish! Okay, they're not gigantic, but learning to avoid them is an important skill to acquire if you plan on swimming in the ocean. Gulf Shores is home to 9,741 people, and it is decidedly a beach city. There is no getting around this fact. Get used to the sand under your feet and the sea breeze at your back. A lot of places claim to have a golden coast, and for many that's arguably true. The Gulf Shores just states it has a big beach. There's no arguing that. The beach here is big. And there is gold to be found, so long as you bring a high-tech metal detector. See more
Gulf Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.