25 Apartments for rent in Orange Beach, AL with garage

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4574 G. C. Bill Lane
4574 G C Bill Lane, Orange Beach, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
4574 GC Bill Lane - Water front home with beautiful views! Among the features of this property are garage, carport, outside storage, and abundant inside storage. Property is unfurnished. Boat slip available for additional monthly fee.
Results within 5 miles of Orange Beach
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Traditions
6061 Colonial Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$873
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1234 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover your new happy home at the Colonial Grand at Traditions luxury apartments in Gulf Shore/Orange Beach, Alabama.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Summer Trace
330 W. Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1347 sqft
Good location for commuters with easy access to Gulf Shores Parkway. Homes feature refrigerator, ample storage, and patio or balcony. Community has sundeck, pool and renovated clubhouse.
Last updated November 21 at 09:00pm
24 Units Available
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2651 Juniper Street
2651 South Juniper Street, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condominium in Foley, AL - Two bedroom two bath Victoria Place Condominium (end unit).

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Cove
1 Unit Available
5620 Innerarity Circle
5620 Innerarity Circle, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2222 sqft
5620 Innerarity Circle Available 08/10/20 5620 Innerarity Circle - Beautifully landscaped custom two bedroom home located in the gated community of Innerarity Island.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8958 Turf Creek Dr.
8958 Turf Creek Drive, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1755 sqft
8958 Turf Creek Dr. Available 07/08/20 Four Bedroom Home with Garage! - Beautiful four bedroom and two bath home close to Beach express. This house features a screened in porch overlooking a small community pond.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
14505 SALT MEADOW DR
14505 Salt Meadow Dr, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1655 sqft
Enjoy Perdido Key's first master-planned, gated community at Lost Key Golf and Beach Club which is nestled between Lost Key Golf Course and the Gulf of Mexico. This modern 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome has a 2 car garage and driveway parking.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
30947 PENINSULA DR
30947 Peninsula Drive, Baldwin County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
4493 sqft
This grand 5BR/5.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
14750 INNERARITY PT RD
14750 Innerarity Point Road, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2140 sqft
Rare, waterfront property on Innerarity Point available for a long term lease. This beautiful, 4BR/2.5BA unfurnished Pensacola rental home offers a spacious open floor plan with a cheery color paint scheme.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Parasol West
1 Unit Available
382 GULFVIEW LN
382 Gulfview Lane, Escambia County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2672 sqft
Lovely fully furnished home located in Parasol West, a gated waterfront community in Perdido Key. Enjoy views of the Gulf, Old River and the community pool.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Innerarity Shores
1 Unit Available
14270 BEACH HEATHER CT
14270 Beach Heather Ct, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
Perdido Key's first master-planned resort community at Lost Key Golf and Beach Club which is nestled between Lost Key Golf Course and the Gulf of Mexico.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
3865 Chesterfield Lane
3865 Chesterfield Ln, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Receive half off your first month's rent with a 12 month lease! Our largest floor plan boasts 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and ample storage throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oak Court
1 Unit Available
5884 GROTTO AVE
5884 Grotto Avenue, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1901 sqft
CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH BRICK HOME WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE ON A CORNER LOT JUST MINUTES FROM A BOAT LAUNCH, PERDIDO KEY BEACHES AND BAY.
Results within 10 miles of Orange Beach

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13483 Sanctuary Drive
13483 Sanctuary Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 sqft
13483 Sanctuary Drive Available 08/21/20 13483 Sanctuary Drive - Cottage style home featuring engineered hardwood flooring, large open floor plan, enclosed private backyard, double garage, spacious kitchen, and an additional room that could be a

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 Wyatt Court
312 Wyatt Court, Foley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1425 sqft
312 Wyatt Court Available 07/06/20 Fenced Back Yard, South Hampton Subdivision! - Welcome to the South Hampton subdivision. Located off of HWY 98 close to downtown Foley. The home has carpet and wood look tile through out.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5026 SHOSHONE DR
5026 Shoshone Dr, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1950 sqft
This is a spacious 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath home in the beautiful Perdido Bay Country Club. This house is fully tiled through the house. There is a large Eat-in kitchen, formal Dining Room with french door entry and a inside Laundry room.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
13344 Sanctuary Dr
13344 Sanctuary Dr, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1405 sqft
Check out this great little brick 3/2 with granite counters and hard flooring throughout! No carpet! Attached garage. Please be aware of scammers. We will only ask you for deposit and rent after executing a lease.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Seaglades East
1 Unit Available
1111 BALSA CT
1111 Balsa Court, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1980 sqft
This 1,980 square foot home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. When you walk into the property, you are greeted by a spacious living room with high ceilings and a fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Paradise Beach
1 Unit Available
910 PARADISE BEACH CIR
910 Paradise Beach Circle, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2175 sqft
Beautiful WATERFRONT home in the Paradise Beach subdivision! *** INTERIOR FEATURES include: Large Living Room with gas fireplace (as-is) and Luxury Vinyl Plank floor ~ Kitchen with tile floors, adjoining Dining Area, and stainless appliances

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Chevalier
1 Unit Available
2011 BEARCAT CT
2011 Bearcat Court, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1840 sqft
Lovely brick 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home just minutes to the Back gate of the Naval Air Station and the sugar white sands of Perdido Key beach.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
17129 Lanier Blvd
17129 Lanier Blvd, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1787 sqft
Brand new, never lived in, 4 bedroom 2 bath rental home Located in the Hidden Lakes Subdivision in Foley.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun and Sand
1 Unit Available
5832 WINIFRED AVE
5832 Winifred Ave, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Nearly brand new home on Innerarity Island- just blocks to Perdido Bay with boat & kayak launch. Two-story Craftsman style home with 3 beds, 2 baths and a double car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2776 SANTA ROSA CIR
2776 Santa Rosa Cir, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,258
1647 sqft
Desirable Spanish Cove with heated pool, fishing pier, clubhouse, and 24 hour security. Just across Lillian Bridge easy commute to NAS and Pensacola. Charming 3/2 home on a quiet street. New carpet new stove. Vaulted living rm ceiling.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Orange Beach, AL

Orange Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

