Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:36 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Fairhope, AL with garage

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
198 Units Available
The Retreat at Fairhope Village
300 Fly Creek Avenue, Fairhope, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1609 sqft
The Retreat at Fairhope Village is NOW OPEN! This brand new property has an impressive amenity package including a resort style pool, state of the art workout facility and natural preserve walking trail along Fly Creek.
Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
3 Units Available
Palladian at Fairhope
8132 Gayfer Road Ext, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1455 sqft
Great location, close to Fairhope City Parks and Rec and Fairhoper's Community Park. Community includes fitness center, emergency maintenance and flexible leases. Homes have vaulted ceilings, granite countertops and faux wood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Shepherds Loop
202 Shepherd Court, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1726 sqft
Great New Home for Rent in Jasper, Al...

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
499 Oak Street
499 Oak Street, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1801 sqft
Live in a new community that is very family oriented and safe at Grandview Estates! Walk into an extra large living room with laminated vinyl plank luxury flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Fairhope
Last updated June 12 at 10:53am
9 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1396 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Fairhope
Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
30 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$640
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$953
1350 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
105 Units Available
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1488 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Audubon Park
8160 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1291 sqft
Spacious homes with a fireplace, extended ceilings and ceramic tile. Community includes a resort-style pool, tennis courts and laundry center. Easy access to US 98. Near Rock Creek Golf Club and close to downtown Mobile.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25am
$
15 Units Available
Palladian at Daphne
27821 Alabama 181, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2007 sqft
Luxurious homes feature 17-foot vaulted ceilings, crown molding and walk-in closets. Community has pool, fitness center and movie theater. Located just minutes from Daphne High School, as well as favorite local shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
6 Units Available
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge
8254 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1566 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
2007 sqft
Beautiful neighborhood, close to Mobile Bay and Huntingdon College. Community includes fitness center, clubhouse and pool. Units feature attached garages, private driveways and gourmet kitchens.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9316 Marchand Ave
9316 Marchand Avenue, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2200 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathrooms available in sought after Sehoy Subdivision! All wood and tile flooring! Large kitchen, formal dining, and living room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
24523 Austin Road
24523 Austin Rd, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2560 sqft
Welcome to this stunning new Truland Home.
Results within 10 miles of Fairhope
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$865
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1568 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
15 Units Available
The Vinings at Spanish Fort
10407 US Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,016
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Vinings at Spanish Fort Apartments! Our community-minded neighborhood is conveniently located and provides easy access to great shopping, restaurants and a host of entertainment and recreational options at the Eastern Shore Centre,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27233 Bay Branch Dr.
27233 Bay Branch Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
3000 sqft
4/3 in Daphne - Large four bedroom three bath home in Bay Branch Estates. Large kitchen with breakfast area, separate dining room, master bedroom suite with attached office and a large fenced yard with two separate fenced areas.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13483 Sanctuary Drive
13483 Sanctuary Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 sqft
13483 Sanctuary Drive Available 08/21/20 13483 Sanctuary Drive - Cottage style home featuring engineered hardwood flooring, large open floor plan, enclosed private backyard, double garage, spacious kitchen, and an additional room that could be a

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12280 Stroh Rd
12280 Stroh Road, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom / 2 bath conveniently located off Hwy 31 in Spanish Fort.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Timbercreek
1 Unit Available
10397 Shetland Dr
10397 Shetland Dr, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1829 sqft
Lovely COTTAGE style with 4 BEDROOMS within 3 miles of Spanish Fort Middle and High Schools!! SPLIT floor plan with vinyl planking and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
31443 Buckingham Blvd
31443 Buckingham Boulevard, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2065 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Spanish Fort Churchill Subdivision.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
13344 Sanctuary Dr
13344 Sanctuary Dr, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1405 sqft
Check out this great little brick 3/2 with granite counters and hard flooring throughout! No carpet! Attached garage. Please be aware of scammers. We will only ask you for deposit and rent after executing a lease.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
6749 Spaniel Drive
6749 Spaniel Dr, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1551 sqft
BRAND New / never lived in before, move in ready townhouse with a private garage, private driveway, private wooded area off of the back deck and access to the neighborhood pool.  This 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse won't be on the rental market long....

1 of 10

Last updated April 5 at 01:08am
1 Unit Available
8895 CAITLIN ST
8895 Caitlin Street, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Classic Brick, near CR 12 and Sherman Rd., Tile Floors, Den, Kitchen, Dining Room, Porch, Laundry, Double Garage, Storage Shed, Ceiling Fans - No smoking permitted in the house, on the porch, in the back yard, the front yard, or the driveway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fairhope, AL

Fairhope apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

