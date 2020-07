Amenities

This adorable home is waiting. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a huge back yard. Check out the built in cabinets, you will have plenty of storage place. You are close to everything. Shopping at McGowin Park, the interstate and all the restaurants you will ever need. This home is not HCV approved. No section 8. Square footage is deemed accurate but not guaranteed