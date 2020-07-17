6417 Cheshire Cove Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Beautiful 3 BR, 2 BA home located in Mc Calla. Upon entering this newly renovated home is a spacious great-room with beautiful floors, high ceilings, and leads into a spacious kitchen with generous counter top space. You will love the spacious and open floor plan to this home! Come by and check it out today!



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.