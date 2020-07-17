All apartments in Jefferson County
6417 Cheshire Cove Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:07 AM

6417 Cheshire Cove Drive

6417 Cheshire Cove Drive · (205) 433-0170
Location

6417 Cheshire Cove Drive, Jefferson County, AL 35111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1518 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Beautiful 3 BR, 2 BA home located in Mc Calla. Upon entering this newly renovated home is a spacious great-room with beautiful floors, high ceilings, and leads into a spacious kitchen with generous counter top space. You will love the spacious and open floor plan to this home! Come by and check it out today!

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6417 Cheshire Cove Drive have any available units?
6417 Cheshire Cove Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6417 Cheshire Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6417 Cheshire Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6417 Cheshire Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6417 Cheshire Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6417 Cheshire Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 6417 Cheshire Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6417 Cheshire Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6417 Cheshire Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6417 Cheshire Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 6417 Cheshire Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6417 Cheshire Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 6417 Cheshire Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6417 Cheshire Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6417 Cheshire Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6417 Cheshire Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6417 Cheshire Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
