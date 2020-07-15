All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

6247 Cathwick Drive

6247 Cathwick Drive · (205) 824-5008
Location

6247 Cathwick Drive, Jefferson County, AL 35111

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6247 Cathwick Drive · Avail. now

$1,510

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Home in McCalla...COMING SOON!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Beautiful one level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in conveniently located Cheshire Parc subdivision!
Formal dining room is located by the entry door. The 2 guest bedrooms are positioned side by the side and share the guest bathroom. The master bedroom is located at the back of the home and has an attached bath and a large walk-in closet. Open floor plan living room and kitchen area are great for entertaining! Washer and dryer are provided with this unit. One car garage. Covered patio in fenced in back yard.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

***The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE4987851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

