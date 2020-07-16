All apartments in Jefferson County
Find more places like 5427 Faucett Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson County, AL
/
5427 Faucett Road
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:27 PM

5427 Faucett Road

5427 Faucett Road · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5427 Faucett Road, Jefferson County, AL 35126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,170

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Check out this split-level home with a bright living and an upgraded kitchen! You don't have to look any further, this is the home for you! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a flat-top stove, granite counters, and an under mounted sink. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and two upgraded bathrooms! There is also a covered back porch and a fenced-in backyard.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5427 Faucett Road have any available units?
5427 Faucett Road has a unit available for $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5427 Faucett Road have?
Some of 5427 Faucett Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5427 Faucett Road currently offering any rent specials?
5427 Faucett Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5427 Faucett Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5427 Faucett Road is pet friendly.
Does 5427 Faucett Road offer parking?
No, 5427 Faucett Road does not offer parking.
Does 5427 Faucett Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5427 Faucett Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5427 Faucett Road have a pool?
No, 5427 Faucett Road does not have a pool.
Does 5427 Faucett Road have accessible units?
No, 5427 Faucett Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5427 Faucett Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5427 Faucett Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5427 Faucett Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5427 Faucett Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5427 Faucett Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln
Hoover, AL 35022
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW
Birmingham, AL 35215
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr
Birmingham, AL 35243
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive
Hoover, AL 35216
Elevation Homewood
1301 Lakeshore Pl
Homewood, AL 35209
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane
Birmingham, AL 35214
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle
Birmingham, AL 35209

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALGadsden, ALJasper, ALAdamsville, ALBrook Highland, ALFultondale, ALIrondale, ALGraysville, AL
Hueytown, ALWarrior, ALPinson, ALPleasant Grove, ALTrussville, ALGrayson Valley, ALTarrant, ALMidfield, ALForestdale, ALBessemer, ALLeeds, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in Huntsville
The University of AlabamaBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity