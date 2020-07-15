All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 15 2020

1447 River Walk Circle

1447 River Walk Circle · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1447 River Walk Circle, Jefferson County, AL 35216

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1447 River Walk Circle · Avail. now

$1,340

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Town home in Birmingham, AL...Available to View NOW! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - This three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home is super clean and very charming. All three bedrooms are located on the top floor with the master suite sporting a HUGE walk-in closet.

Sorry - This is a no pet home.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Resident to Verify Schools and Utilities: Gresham Elementary, Gresham Middle and Shades Valley High School. Alabama Power, Birmingham Water/Sewer and Advanced Disposal for trash service.

****IMPORTANT INFO*** The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process.

http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4839373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

