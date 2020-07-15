All apartments in Jefferson County
Find more places like 1420 River Walk Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson County, AL
/
1420 River Walk Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

1420 River Walk Circle

1420 River Walk Circle · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1420 River Walk Circle, Jefferson County, AL 35216

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1420 River Walk Circle · Avail. Aug 6

$1,365

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1420 River Walk Circle Available 08/06/20 Townhome in Hoover! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! Deposit Pending!!! - Very convenient location! 3 bedrooms /2.5 bath townhome just off of Lorna Road. This house is located very close to Hoover and Vestavia Hills, just minutes from the Riverchase Galleria, The Summit Birmingham, Oak Mountain State Park, convenient to go everywhere including UAB, Pelham, etc.

The home has a formal dining room, living room with a wood burning fireplace, breakfast bar to fit 2 bar stools, eat in kitchen and 1/2 bath on the main level. Upstairs is the master suite with trey ceilings, featuring a soaking garden tub, stand up shower, double vanity, and huge master closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are adequately sized with good closet space and share a bath.

Laundry room upstairs with w/d connections. Kitchen appliances provided: refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. Exterior features include a 1-car garage, covered patio and fenced courtyard on the main level.

-No smoking & no pets.
-Tenant to verify Schools and Utilities (AL Power, BWWB for water/sewer, and Advance Disposal for trash.)

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 72 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2873330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 River Walk Circle have any available units?
1420 River Walk Circle has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1420 River Walk Circle have?
Some of 1420 River Walk Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 River Walk Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1420 River Walk Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 River Walk Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1420 River Walk Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 1420 River Walk Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1420 River Walk Circle offers parking.
Does 1420 River Walk Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 River Walk Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 River Walk Circle have a pool?
No, 1420 River Walk Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1420 River Walk Circle have accessible units?
No, 1420 River Walk Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 River Walk Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 River Walk Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 River Walk Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1420 River Walk Circle has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1420 River Walk Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln
Hoover, AL 35022
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr
Hoover, AL 35216
Barrington Apartment Homes
5775 Summer Place Pkwy
Hoover, AL 35244
The VUE at Crestwood
1000 Eagle View Dr
Birmingham, AL 35212
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct
Center Point, AL 35215
Highland Court
609 38th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35222
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd
Birmingham, AL 35243
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl
Birmingham, AL 35243

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL
Moody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, ALDecatur, ALJasper, ALAdamsville, ALBrook Highland, ALFultondale, ALIrondale, ALGraysville, AL
Hueytown, ALWarrior, ALPinson, ALPleasant Grove, ALTrussville, ALGrayson Valley, ALTarrant, ALMidfield, ALForestdale, ALBessemer, ALCenter Point, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in Huntsville
Birmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Oakwood University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity