Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

1420 River Walk Circle Available 08/06/20 Townhome in Hoover! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! Deposit Pending!!! - Very convenient location! 3 bedrooms /2.5 bath townhome just off of Lorna Road. This house is located very close to Hoover and Vestavia Hills, just minutes from the Riverchase Galleria, The Summit Birmingham, Oak Mountain State Park, convenient to go everywhere including UAB, Pelham, etc.



The home has a formal dining room, living room with a wood burning fireplace, breakfast bar to fit 2 bar stools, eat in kitchen and 1/2 bath on the main level. Upstairs is the master suite with trey ceilings, featuring a soaking garden tub, stand up shower, double vanity, and huge master closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are adequately sized with good closet space and share a bath.



Laundry room upstairs with w/d connections. Kitchen appliances provided: refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. Exterior features include a 1-car garage, covered patio and fenced courtyard on the main level.



-No smoking & no pets.

-Tenant to verify Schools and Utilities (AL Power, BWWB for water/sewer, and Advance Disposal for trash.)



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 72 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



No Pets Allowed



