Ashby at Ross Bridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Do you love relaxing on an extra large patio? How about enjoying the comforts of a home office with a built-in desk? Do you love being able to put up your laundry without having to go to a completely different room? If you said yes to any of these questions then Ashby has the perfect floor plan for you! Come check out our spacious A2 floor plan that provides everything you are looking for in your new home. From our all black appliance package including glass top stove for easy clean up, to our eat-in island with extra cabinet space, to our king-size accessible bedroom with overhead lighting and ceiling fan out A2 has it all! Come see what you have been missing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.