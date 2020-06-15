600 Corporate Ridge Drive

Amenities

Candlewood Suites Birmingham-Hoover, AL - Property Id: 280948



Guests choose Candlewood Suites® Birmingham-Hoover hotel, near downtown Birmingham, because we offer a home away from home. Fully-equipped kitchens in all suites, Serta Comforts of Home Bedding, flexible workstations, free Wi-Fi, free laundry facility, 24 hour onsite Gym, onsite cupboard shop, outdoor gas grill & everything you need to make your stay comfortable & relaxing. Guests have free access to the YMCA at Greystone.



Candlewood Suites room rates includes all utilities, cable, internet, water, weekly housekeeping, onsite maintenance, and lobby computer with printer. Our hotel is pet friendly, with a maximum of 2 pets per room, up to 80 pounds per pet. The pet fee is $25 the first night & $10 each additional night, not to exceed $150.



The Queen Studio Suite is an open floor plan, 350 square feet. The 1 bedroom Queen Suite is 525 square feet, with a separate bedroom and priced a bit more than the studio suite. All rooms are interior access with a card key entry.

