600 Corporate Ridge Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

600 Corporate Ridge Drive

600 Corporate Ridge Road · (256) 654-0499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Corporate Ridge Road, Hoover, AL 35242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1394 · Avail. now

$1,394

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
Candlewood Suites Birmingham-Hoover, AL - Property Id: 280948

Guests choose Candlewood Suites® Birmingham-Hoover hotel, near downtown Birmingham, because we offer a home away from home. Fully-equipped kitchens in all suites, Serta Comforts of Home Bedding, flexible workstations, free Wi-Fi, free laundry facility, 24 hour onsite Gym, onsite cupboard shop, outdoor gas grill & everything you need to make your stay comfortable & relaxing. Guests have free access to the YMCA at Greystone.

Candlewood Suites room rates includes all utilities, cable, internet, water, weekly housekeeping, onsite maintenance, and lobby computer with printer. Our hotel is pet friendly, with a maximum of 2 pets per room, up to 80 pounds per pet. The pet fee is $25 the first night & $10 each additional night, not to exceed $150.

The Queen Studio Suite is an open floor plan, 350 square feet. The 1 bedroom Queen Suite is 525 square feet, with a separate bedroom and priced a bit more than the studio suite. All rooms are interior access with a card key entry.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280948
Property Id 280948

(RLNE5785377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Corporate Ridge Drive have any available units?
600 Corporate Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,394 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 Corporate Ridge Drive have?
Some of 600 Corporate Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Corporate Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 Corporate Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Corporate Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Corporate Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 600 Corporate Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 600 Corporate Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 600 Corporate Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Corporate Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Corporate Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 600 Corporate Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 600 Corporate Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 Corporate Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Corporate Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Corporate Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Corporate Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Corporate Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
