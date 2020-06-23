All apartments in Hoover
Find more places like 5512 Park Side Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoover, AL
/
5512 Park Side Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

5512 Park Side Road

5512 Park Side Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hoover
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5512 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL 35244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5512 Park Side Road Available 08/10/20 Home for Rent in Lake Cyrus...available to see with 48hr notice! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and garage with lots of upgrades!

Open floor plan includes a large living room that has hardwood floors, and cathedral ceilings. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and an island for additional cabinet space. Spacious master bedroom suite complete with master bath and master bath walk-in closet. 3 perfect size guest bedrooms separated by guest bathroom. Covered back porch, great for entertaining. Pets allowed (45lbs and under).

**Rental rate reflected ($1640) is for an 18 or 24 mo lease**
**Rental rate for a 13 mo lease is $1710**

Resident to verify schools & utilities: Alabama Power, Bessemer Utilities (water/sewer), Santek Waste Services (trash pick up), Spire.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Residents will be required to pay an additional $35.00 per month for access to The Club at Lake Cyrus and all of its wonderful amenities! This charge will begin when access to The Club opens to residents.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE3699107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 Park Side Road have any available units?
5512 Park Side Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoover, AL.
What amenities does 5512 Park Side Road have?
Some of 5512 Park Side Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 Park Side Road currently offering any rent specials?
5512 Park Side Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 Park Side Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5512 Park Side Road is pet friendly.
Does 5512 Park Side Road offer parking?
Yes, 5512 Park Side Road offers parking.
Does 5512 Park Side Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5512 Park Side Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 Park Side Road have a pool?
No, 5512 Park Side Road does not have a pool.
Does 5512 Park Side Road have accessible units?
No, 5512 Park Side Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 Park Side Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5512 Park Side Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5512 Park Side Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5512 Park Side Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln
Hoover, AL 35022
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir
Hoover, AL 35226
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive
Hoover, AL 35216
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir
Hoover, AL 35244
Barrington Apartment Homes
5775 Summer Place Pkwy
Hoover, AL 35244
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln
Hoover, AL 35216
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr
Hoover, AL 35244
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr
Hoover, AL 35216

Similar Pages

Hoover 1 BedroomsHoover 2 Bedrooms
Hoover Apartments with BalconiesHoover Apartments with Pools
Hoover Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, AL
Mountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Gadsden, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALForestdale, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus