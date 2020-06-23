Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5512 Park Side Road Available 08/10/20 Home for Rent in Lake Cyrus...available to see with 48hr notice! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and garage with lots of upgrades!



Open floor plan includes a large living room that has hardwood floors, and cathedral ceilings. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and an island for additional cabinet space. Spacious master bedroom suite complete with master bath and master bath walk-in closet. 3 perfect size guest bedrooms separated by guest bathroom. Covered back porch, great for entertaining. Pets allowed (45lbs and under).



**Rental rate reflected ($1640) is for an 18 or 24 mo lease**

**Rental rate for a 13 mo lease is $1710**



Resident to verify schools & utilities: Alabama Power, Bessemer Utilities (water/sewer), Santek Waste Services (trash pick up), Spire.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



Residents will be required to pay an additional $35.00 per month for access to The Club at Lake Cyrus and all of its wonderful amenities! This charge will begin when access to The Club opens to residents.



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



(RLNE3699107)