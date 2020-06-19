All apartments in Hoover
5485 Park Side Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

5485 Park Side Road

5485 Park Side Rd · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5485 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL 35244

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5485 Park Side Road · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home for rent in Lake Cyrus!! Coming Soon!!! - Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and garage with lots of upgrades!

This beautiful home is located in Lake Cyrus. This home has an open floor plan. Large living room with hardwood floors, and cathedral ceilings. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and an island for additional cabinet space. Spacious master bedroom suite and master bath with walk in closet. 3 perfect size guest bedrooms separated by guest bathroom. Covered back porch, great for entertaining. Pets allowed (45lbs and under).

Resident to verify schools & utilities: Alabama Power, Bessemer Utilities (water/sewer), Santek Waste Services (trash pick up), Alagasco.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Residents will be required to pay an additional $35.00 per month for access to The Club at Lake Cyrus and all of its wonderful amenities! This charge will begin when access to The Club opens to residents.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE3847224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5485 Park Side Road have any available units?
5485 Park Side Road has a unit available for $1,710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5485 Park Side Road have?
Some of 5485 Park Side Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5485 Park Side Road currently offering any rent specials?
5485 Park Side Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5485 Park Side Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5485 Park Side Road is pet friendly.
Does 5485 Park Side Road offer parking?
Yes, 5485 Park Side Road does offer parking.
Does 5485 Park Side Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5485 Park Side Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5485 Park Side Road have a pool?
No, 5485 Park Side Road does not have a pool.
Does 5485 Park Side Road have accessible units?
No, 5485 Park Side Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5485 Park Side Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5485 Park Side Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5485 Park Side Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5485 Park Side Road has units with air conditioning.
