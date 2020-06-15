All apartments in Hoover
4980 Paradise Lake Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4980 Paradise Lake Circle

4980 Paradise Lake Circle · (205) 509-0484
Location

4980 Paradise Lake Circle, Hoover, AL 35244

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4980 Paradise Lake Circle · Avail. Jul 6

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4980 Paradise Lake Circle Available 07/06/20 Coming Soon- 4980 Paradise Lake Circle - Coming Soon- 4980 Paradise Lake Circle
A Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace in the Living Room, 2 Car Garage and Very Convenient Location. Easy access to Highway 150 and I-459. Call Today to Schedule Your Viewing!

To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

*Owner is a Licensed Real Estate Agent in the State of Alabama*

(RLNE4946328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4980 Paradise Lake Circle have any available units?
4980 Paradise Lake Circle has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4980 Paradise Lake Circle have?
Some of 4980 Paradise Lake Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4980 Paradise Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4980 Paradise Lake Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4980 Paradise Lake Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4980 Paradise Lake Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4980 Paradise Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4980 Paradise Lake Circle does offer parking.
Does 4980 Paradise Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4980 Paradise Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4980 Paradise Lake Circle have a pool?
No, 4980 Paradise Lake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4980 Paradise Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 4980 Paradise Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4980 Paradise Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4980 Paradise Lake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4980 Paradise Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4980 Paradise Lake Circle has units with air conditioning.
