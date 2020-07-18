2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN

Amenities

Excellent 4 Bedroom House in Bluff Park Community Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, this split level home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Features 2 brick fireplaces, one in the kitchen and one in the downstairs den. This classic Hoover home has a unique homey feel with everything you would need! Visit listing source website to view qualification requirements for residency. This property has an automated lock box so you can view the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8:00am to 7:00pm Subject to prior sale or lease, change in price, or withdrawal from market without notice. Rental availability may change hourly, and there is no guarantee that rental availability listed will be the same when you contact our office. The information contained herein form sources deemed reliable but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof. WRC, Inc. Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.