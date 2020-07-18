All apartments in Hoover
2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN
2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN

2305 Mountain Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Mountain Oaks Lane, Hoover, AL 35226

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent 4 Bedroom House in Bluff Park Community Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, this split level home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Features 2 brick fireplaces, one in the kitchen and one in the downstairs den. This classic Hoover home has a unique homey feel with everything you would need! Visit listing source website to view qualification requirements for residency. This property has an automated lock box so you can view the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8:00am to 7:00pm Subject to prior sale or lease, change in price, or withdrawal from market without notice. Rental availability may change hourly, and there is no guarantee that rental availability listed will be the same when you contact our office. The information contained herein form sources deemed reliable but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof. WRC, Inc. Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN have any available units?
2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoover, AL.
Is 2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN currently offering any rent specials?
2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN pet-friendly?
No, 2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoover.
Does 2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN offer parking?
Yes, 2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN offers parking.
Does 2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN have a pool?
No, 2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN does not have a pool.
Does 2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN have accessible units?
No, 2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 MOUNTAIN OAKS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
