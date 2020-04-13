All apartments in Hoover
Find more places like 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoover, AL
/
2305 Mountain Oaks Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

2305 Mountain Oaks Lane

2305 Mountain Oaks Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1242563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoover
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2305 Mountain Oaks Lane, Hoover, AL 35226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
***RENT SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF ONE MONTH'S RENT***

Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, this split level home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Features 2 brick fireplaces, one in the kitchen and one in the downstairs den. This classic Hoover home has a unique homey feel with everything you would need! Additional Pet Fee & Deposit required for pets

Subject to prior sale or lease, change in price, or withdrawal from market without notice. Rental availability may change hourly, and there is no guarantee that rental availability listed will be the same when you contact our office. The information contained herein form sources deemed reliable but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof. Watts Realty Co., Inc. Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane have any available units?
2305 Mountain Oaks Lane has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Mountain Oaks Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane offer parking?
No, 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2305 Mountain Oaks Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln
Hoover, AL 35022
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr
Hoover, AL 35216
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir
Hoover, AL 35244
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln
Hoover, AL 35216
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd
Hoover, AL 35216
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway
Hoover, AL 35244
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr
Hoover, AL 35216
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr
Hoover, AL 35244

Similar Pages

Hoover 1 BedroomsHoover 2 Bedrooms
Hoover Dog Friendly ApartmentsHoover Pet Friendly Places
Hoover Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Cullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, AL
Montevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity