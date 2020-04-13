2305 Mountain Oaks Lane

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

***RENT SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF ONE MONTH'S RENT***



Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, this split level home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Features 2 brick fireplaces, one in the kitchen and one in the downstairs den. This classic Hoover home has a unique homey feel with everything you would need! Additional Pet Fee & Deposit required for pets



Subject to prior sale or lease, change in price, or withdrawal from market without notice. Rental availability may change hourly, and there is no guarantee that rental availability listed will be the same when you contact our office. The information contained herein form sources deemed reliable but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof. Watts Realty Co., Inc. Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.