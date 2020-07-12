/
west homewood
115 Apartments for rent in West Homewood, Homewood, AL
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
Abbey at Regent's Walk
726 Raleigh Court, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1560 sqft
Modern apartments with a variety of floor plans, wood-style flooring and built-in cabinets. Located close to excellent schools, Homewood Park, University of Alabama and plenty of walking and hiking trails.
1 Unit Available
1105 DREXEL PKWY
1105 Drexel Parkway, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Homewood great location! One level with daylight basement and one car garage. Great condition. Kitchen with wooden cabinets, pantry, tile flooring, dishwasher, oven/stove, refrigerator, eating space and access door to outside.
Results within 1 mile of West Homewood
7 Units Available
Elevation Homewood
1301 Lakeshore Pl, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with an upgraded clubhouse, concierge service and pool. On-site management. Recently renovated with modern appliances and on-site laundry area. Residents lounge area and new fitness center available.
1 Unit Available
105 Rockaway
105 Rockway Road, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
105 Rockaway Available 08/05/20 For Rent - For Rent (RLNE3445661)
1 Unit Available
601 Forrest Dr
601 Forrest Dr, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1364 sqft
601 Forrest Dr Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA house on culdesac in Homewood - This nice house in the Edgewood area of Homewood has gleaming hardwood floors, natural light and on a cul-de-sac. Enter the home into the main living space.
1 Unit Available
490 N WILDWOOD CIR
490 Wildwood North Cir, Homewood, AL
Studio
$1,500
1 Unit Available
401 Skyview Dr
401 Skyview Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$695
720 sqft
Come see this beautiful all-electric condo today! The living room and bedroom are spacious with a clean carpet. Large, walk-in closet off of the master bedroom. Situated in the top building within a quiet, gated community.
1 Unit Available
603 Forest Dr
603 Forrest Dr, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1429 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Edgewood! - Brick home has renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! This nice one-level house in the Edgewood area of Homewood has gleaming hardwood floors & natural light in living
Results within 5 miles of West Homewood
Verified
57 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Verified
20 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified
15 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified
39 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,518
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,831
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Verified
39 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified
25 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1732 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
Verified
19 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Verified
5 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified
29 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified
8 Units Available
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$988
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Verified
16 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Verified
15 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified
59 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$836
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified
9 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
Verified
9 Units Available
Elevation Vestavia Hills
2927 Columbiana Court, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$859
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1350 sqft
Unique apartments with updated kitchens and ceiling fans. Tenants can enjoy picnic areas, a pool and fitness center. Close to entertainment venues like Vestavia Bowl and restaurants on Montgomery Highway. By I-65.
