Home
/
Homewood, AL
/
601 Forrest Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

601 Forrest Dr

601 Forrest Dr · (205) 531-7735
Location

601 Forrest Dr, Homewood, AL 35209
Edgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 601 Forrest Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
601 Forrest Dr Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA house on culdesac in Homewood - This nice house in the Edgewood area of Homewood has gleaming hardwood floors, natural light and on a cul-de-sac. Enter the home into the main living space. Off that you have a separate dining room great for entertaining. The kitchen been remodeled: granite counter tops, new cabinets, flooring, some new appliances and a window to get natural light from the backyard. Two bedrooms share a hall full bath. Master has an updated en-suite 3-piece bathroom. There is a large, level, fenced backyard for children or pets and a deck for entertaining. There is a storage room off the kitchen with laundry area. A one-car carport finishes this cul-de-sac house. Cute downtown Edgewood, schools, and parks are all in walking distance. Fabulous Homewood school system; zoned for Edgewood Elementary.

(RLNE5852302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Forrest Dr have any available units?
601 Forrest Dr has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 601 Forrest Dr have?
Some of 601 Forrest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Forrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
601 Forrest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Forrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Forrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 601 Forrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 601 Forrest Dr does offer parking.
Does 601 Forrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Forrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Forrest Dr have a pool?
No, 601 Forrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 601 Forrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 601 Forrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Forrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Forrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Forrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Forrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
