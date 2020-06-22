Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

601 Forrest Dr Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA house on culdesac in Homewood - This nice house in the Edgewood area of Homewood has gleaming hardwood floors, natural light and on a cul-de-sac. Enter the home into the main living space. Off that you have a separate dining room great for entertaining. The kitchen been remodeled: granite counter tops, new cabinets, flooring, some new appliances and a window to get natural light from the backyard. Two bedrooms share a hall full bath. Master has an updated en-suite 3-piece bathroom. There is a large, level, fenced backyard for children or pets and a deck for entertaining. There is a storage room off the kitchen with laundry area. A one-car carport finishes this cul-de-sac house. Cute downtown Edgewood, schools, and parks are all in walking distance. Fabulous Homewood school system; zoned for Edgewood Elementary.



(RLNE5852302)