228 Hall Avenue

RARE find! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! - NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!



Beautiful home across the street from Hall Kent Elementary school for rent. Home has a living room with built in bookshelves, an eat in kitchen with a refrigerator, gas range stove, oven and dishwasher, two bedrooms and a bath, and a bonus room. Exterior amenities include: carport, flat fenced yard, and large deck off the kitchen.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis only.



Tenant to verify Homewood schools, Alabama Power, Alagasco, BWWB water/sewer, and the city of Homewood for trash.



Directions: GREEN SPRINGS TO RALEIGH AVENUE, CONTINUE ONTO LEFT ON COBB, THEN LEFT ON HALL



NOTE: AN ADDENDUM APPLIES TO THIS LEASE



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



