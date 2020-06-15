All apartments in Homewood
Find more places like 228 Hall Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Homewood, AL
/
228 Hall Avenue
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

228 Hall Avenue

228 Hall Avenue · (205) 824-5008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Homewood
See all
West Homewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

228 Hall Avenue, Homewood, AL 35209
West Homewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home in Homewood, AL. RARE find! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! - NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!

Beautiful home across the street from Hall Kent Elementary school for rent. Home has a living room with built in bookshelves, an eat in kitchen with a refrigerator, gas range stove, oven and dishwasher, two bedrooms and a bath, and a bonus room. Exterior amenities include: carport, flat fenced yard, and large deck off the kitchen.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis only.

Tenant to verify Homewood schools, Alabama Power, Alagasco, BWWB water/sewer, and the city of Homewood for trash.

Directions: GREEN SPRINGS TO RALEIGH AVENUE, CONTINUE ONTO LEFT ON COBB, THEN LEFT ON HALL

NOTE: AN ADDENDUM APPLIES TO THIS LEASE

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE3205831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Hall Avenue have any available units?
228 Hall Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Homewood, AL.
What amenities does 228 Hall Avenue have?
Some of 228 Hall Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Hall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
228 Hall Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Hall Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Hall Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 228 Hall Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 228 Hall Avenue does offer parking.
Does 228 Hall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Hall Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Hall Avenue have a pool?
No, 228 Hall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 228 Hall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 228 Hall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Hall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Hall Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Hall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Hall Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 228 Hall Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive
Homewood, AL 35209
Abbey at Regent's Walk
726 Raleigh Court
Homewood, AL 35209
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr
Homewood, AL 35209

Similar Pages

Homewood 1 BedroomsHomewood 2 Bedrooms
Homewood Apartments with BalconyHomewood Apartments with Parking
Homewood Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL
Helena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Samford UniversityUniversity of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Shelton State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity