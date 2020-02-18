321 Lennox Square

Amenities

Like new home in mint condition on the square in Stone Creek. 10 ft ceilings, hardwood floors throughout except wet areas, amazing kitchen with Bosch stainless appliances and center island with bar and tiled back-splash. Open family room and dining area with barn doors, deluxe master suite and loads of light. Loads of front and back porches and screened area on back and additional outdoor cooking station with gas grill. Privacy fenced, metal roof, patio with fountain and beautiful landscaping.