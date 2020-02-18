All apartments in Fairhope
Find more places like 321 Lennox Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairhope, AL
/
321 Lennox Square
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

321 Lennox Square

321 Lennox Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairhope
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

321 Lennox Square, Fairhope, AL 36532

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Like new home in mint condition on the square in Stone Creek. 10 ft ceilings, hardwood floors throughout except wet areas, amazing kitchen with Bosch stainless appliances and center island with bar and tiled back-splash. Open family room and dining area with barn doors, deluxe master suite and loads of light. Loads of front and back porches and screened area on back and additional outdoor cooking station with gas grill. Privacy fenced, metal roof, patio with fountain and beautiful landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Lennox Square have any available units?
321 Lennox Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairhope, AL.
What amenities does 321 Lennox Square have?
Some of 321 Lennox Square's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Lennox Square currently offering any rent specials?
321 Lennox Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Lennox Square pet-friendly?
No, 321 Lennox Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairhope.
Does 321 Lennox Square offer parking?
No, 321 Lennox Square does not offer parking.
Does 321 Lennox Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Lennox Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Lennox Square have a pool?
No, 321 Lennox Square does not have a pool.
Does 321 Lennox Square have accessible units?
No, 321 Lennox Square does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Lennox Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Lennox Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Lennox Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Lennox Square does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palladian at Fairhope
8132 Gayfer Road Ext
Fairhope, AL 36532
The Retreat at Fairhope Village
300 Fly Creek Avenue
Fairhope, AL 36532

Similar Pages

Fairhope 1 BedroomsFairhope 2 Bedrooms
Fairhope Apartments with GymFairhope Cheap Places
Fairhope Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALPascagoula, MSFerry Pass, FLFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALGautier, MSSaraland, ALBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FL
Tillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MSPace, FLWest Pensacola, FLGonzalez, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College