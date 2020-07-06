All apartments in Fairhope
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Palladian at Fairhope

8132 Gayfer Road Ext · (830) 213-2740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8132 Gayfer Road Ext, Fairhope, AL 36532

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200-204 · Avail. now

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1569 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 800-801 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1562 sqft

Unit 1100-1101 · Avail. now

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1562 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palladian at Fairhope.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per person or family
Deposit: $99
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $10
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palladian at Fairhope have any available units?
Palladian at Fairhope has 3 units available starting at $1,379 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Palladian at Fairhope have?
Some of Palladian at Fairhope's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palladian at Fairhope currently offering any rent specials?
Palladian at Fairhope is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palladian at Fairhope pet-friendly?
Yes, Palladian at Fairhope is pet friendly.
Does Palladian at Fairhope offer parking?
Yes, Palladian at Fairhope offers parking.
Does Palladian at Fairhope have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palladian at Fairhope does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palladian at Fairhope have a pool?
Yes, Palladian at Fairhope has a pool.
Does Palladian at Fairhope have accessible units?
Yes, Palladian at Fairhope has accessible units.
Does Palladian at Fairhope have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palladian at Fairhope has units with dishwashers.
Does Palladian at Fairhope have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Palladian at Fairhope has units with air conditioning.
