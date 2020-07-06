Palladian at Fairhope

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per person or family
Deposit: $99
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.