apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
20 Apartments for rent in Fairhope, AL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
173 Units Available
The Retreat at Fairhope Village
300 Fly Creek Avenue, Fairhope, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1609 sqft
The Retreat at Fairhope Village is NOW OPEN! This brand new property has an impressive amenity package including a resort style pool, state of the art workout facility and natural preserve walking trail along Fly Creek.
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
5 Units Available
Palladian at Fairhope
8132 Gayfer Road Ext, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1455 sqft
Great location, close to Fairhope City Parks and Rec and Fairhoper's Community Park. Community includes fitness center, emergency maintenance and flexible leases. Homes have vaulted ceilings, granite countertops and faux wood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
158 Shepherds Loop
158 Shepherd Court, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1804 sqft
This beautifully constructed 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1804 square feet of living is the perfect rental!
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
499 Oak Street
499 Oak Street, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1801 sqft
Live in a new community that is very family oriented and safe at Grandview Estates! Walk into an extra large living room with laminated vinyl plank luxury flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 07:25am
7 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1396 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
94 Units Available
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1488 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
12 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$954
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1350 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$965
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Audubon Park
8160 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1291 sqft
Spacious homes with a fireplace, extended ceilings and ceramic tile. Community includes a resort-style pool, tennis courts and laundry center. Easy access to US 98. Near Rock Creek Golf Club and close to downtown Mobile.
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
8 Units Available
Palladian at Daphne
27821 Alabama 181, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2007 sqft
Luxurious homes feature 17-foot vaulted ceilings, crown molding and walk-in closets. Community has pool, fitness center and movie theater. Located just minutes from Daphne High School, as well as favorite local shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
1 Unit Available
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge
8254 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1566 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful neighborhood, close to Mobile Bay and Huntingdon College. Community includes fitness center, clubhouse and pool. Units feature attached garages, private driveways and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
24568 Kipling Ct
24568 Kipling Ct, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1884 sqft
Like new home in Bellaton! 3 bedroom/2 bath with additional flex space! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank through out, large fenced in backyard, washer&dryer and lawn maintenance included! Neighborhood amenities
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9756 Cobham Park Drive
9756 Cobham Park Drive, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2323 sqft
Executive Home for Rent - Building a house or just moving to the area and not ready to buy yet? Wonderful home in very desirable neighborhood with community pool! Beautiful home, freshly painted, well landscaped, wood floors, plantation shutters,
Last updated July 7 at 07:33am
1 Unit Available
33 Summer Oaks Dr
33 Summer Oaks Drive, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1074 sqft
Newly updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath condo in Summer Oaks! The open living and dining area are located downstairs with 1/2 bath and luxury vinyl flooring throughout the downstairs. The bedrooms are located upstairs and are newly carpeted.
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
16 Units Available
The Vinings at Spanish Fort
10407 US Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$950
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1353 sqft
Welcome to The Vinings at Spanish Fort Apartments! Our community-minded neighborhood is conveniently located and provides easy access to great shopping, restaurants and a host of entertainment and recreational options at the Eastern Shore Centre,
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Spanish Fort Town Center
30000 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$937
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1142 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Fort Town Center!Spanish Fort offers beautifully designed 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring top notch amenities in a prime location.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1568 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12704 Chickadee Ln
12704 Chickadee Lane, Loxley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1689 sqft
Beautiful open floor plan with LVT flooring throughout.Large kitchen with granite countertops, gas cooking, and no carpet! Neighborhood pool with lap lanes and a splash pad, fitness center and playground.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
31461 Hoot Owl Road
31461 Hoot Owl Rd, Loxley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2331 sqft
STONEBRIDGE SUBDIVISION - Great open floor plan with family room, double trey crowned ceilings. Large master bedroom with trey ceiling, master bath with separate shower and tub.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
6749 Spaniel Drive
6749 Spaniel Dr, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1551 sqft
BRAND New / never lived in before, move in ready townhouse with a private garage, private driveway, private wooded area off of the back deck and access to the neighborhood pool. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse won't be on the rental market long....
