816 Vanderbilt Street

New On the Market - South Eastlake - Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - New on the Market and Newly Renovated. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath. You are sure to love the beautiful hardwood flooring that runs throughout most of the home. The large living room features lots of natural light and is perfect for hosting family and friends. The SUPER-SIZED kitchen offers great cabinet and counter space, plus a large dining area. There are 3 nice bedrooms with great closet space. This is the best property for the price. You will want to rent this one for sure. If you have viewed our properties before, you know they go fast so you better get to this one quickly! Call to view this wonderful home - 205-739-9170



Qualifications are a 580+ credit score, gross monthly income of 3.5 times the monthly rent, no bankruptcy or evictions in the last 3 years, good rental history from a management company, not an individual. If you have good income and a strong rental history it is possible that we might be able to approve you with a lower than 580 credit score. It will be on a case by case review.



