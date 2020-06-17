All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

816 Vanderbilt Street

816 Vanderbilt Street · (205) 739-9170
Location

816 Vanderbilt Street, Birmingham, AL 35206
South Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 816 Vanderbilt Street · Avail. now

$745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New On the Market - South Eastlake - Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - New on the Market and Newly Renovated. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath. You are sure to love the beautiful hardwood flooring that runs throughout most of the home. The large living room features lots of natural light and is perfect for hosting family and friends. The SUPER-SIZED kitchen offers great cabinet and counter space, plus a large dining area. There are 3 nice bedrooms with great closet space. This is the best property for the price. You will want to rent this one for sure. If you have viewed our properties before, you know they go fast so you better get to this one quickly! Call to view this wonderful home - 205-739-9170

Qualifications are a 580+ credit score, gross monthly income of 3.5 times the monthly rent, no bankruptcy or evictions in the last 3 years, good rental history from a management company, not an individual. If you have good income and a strong rental history it is possible that we might be able to approve you with a lower than 580 credit score. It will be on a case by case review.

(RLNE5635991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Vanderbilt Street have any available units?
816 Vanderbilt Street has a unit available for $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 816 Vanderbilt Street currently offering any rent specials?
816 Vanderbilt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Vanderbilt Street pet-friendly?
No, 816 Vanderbilt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 816 Vanderbilt Street offer parking?
No, 816 Vanderbilt Street does not offer parking.
Does 816 Vanderbilt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Vanderbilt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Vanderbilt Street have a pool?
No, 816 Vanderbilt Street does not have a pool.
Does 816 Vanderbilt Street have accessible units?
No, 816 Vanderbilt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Vanderbilt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Vanderbilt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 Vanderbilt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 Vanderbilt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
