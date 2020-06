Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

149 Daly St. Available 06/22/20 149 Daly St. (Crestline Gardens) - ****Home is being reconditioned. More pictures coming soon**** Great house on a great street in Crestline Gardens. Huge backyard and private deck. Eat in kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 bath. These go fast!



To get more information on rental requirements and instructions or to schedule a viewing of this property, contact Birmingham Property Management professionals Walton & Tower Real Estate at https://www.waltontower.com/how-to-apply/. Please include the property address in your inquiry. You can also email us at rent@waltontower.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5806175)