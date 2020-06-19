All apartments in Auburn
781 Lundy Chase Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

781 Lundy Chase Drive

781 Lundy Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

781 Lundy Chase Drive, Auburn, AL 36832
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
781 Lundy Chase Drive Available 07/15/20 Home in Lundy Chase Property Available For Rent! - The available move in date for this house could be as soon as late June to as late as the beginning of September. Ask our office for more details!

This property is a one level home in Lundy Chase with a great backyard! The home includes an attached double car port with storage, quaint front porch, rear covered porch with deck in the backyard, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and so much more. This property sits across from the neighborhood pool!

Contact us at 334-209-1120 to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4075910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 781 Lundy Chase Drive have any available units?
781 Lundy Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, AL.
What amenities does 781 Lundy Chase Drive have?
Some of 781 Lundy Chase Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 781 Lundy Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
781 Lundy Chase Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 781 Lundy Chase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 781 Lundy Chase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 781 Lundy Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 781 Lundy Chase Drive does offer parking.
Does 781 Lundy Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 781 Lundy Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 781 Lundy Chase Drive have a pool?
Yes, 781 Lundy Chase Drive has a pool.
Does 781 Lundy Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 781 Lundy Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 781 Lundy Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 781 Lundy Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 781 Lundy Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 781 Lundy Chase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
