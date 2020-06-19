Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

781 Lundy Chase Drive Available 07/15/20 Home in Lundy Chase Property Available For Rent! - The available move in date for this house could be as soon as late June to as late as the beginning of September. Ask our office for more details!



This property is a one level home in Lundy Chase with a great backyard! The home includes an attached double car port with storage, quaint front porch, rear covered porch with deck in the backyard, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and so much more. This property sits across from the neighborhood pool!



Contact us at 334-209-1120 to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



