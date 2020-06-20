All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

505 N. Cary Drive

505 Cary Drive · (334) 209-1120
Location

505 Cary Drive, Auburn, AL 36830
Cary Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 505 N. Cary Drive · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3087 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming Four Bedroom House on N Cary Drive Available! - This charming house is conveniently located close to campus and downtown Auburn yet hidden in an established neighborhood that is great for walking. The house includes four spacious bedrooms upstairs and downstairs you will find a dining room, comfortable living room with exposed brick, a bonus room off from the kitchen with a fireplace and a spare room near the carport. In the basement, you will find ample space as well for storage. The kitchen has been updated along with various ceiling fans, blinds, and so much more! Outside you will notice a generous front yard on a corner lot along with a fenced in backyard offering the perfect privacy. Lawn care will be included. Also parking is not a problem as you will have extra parking off the driveway before the carport.

Don't miss out on this rare house in Cary Woods!

To schedule a showing we ask that you contact our showing office at 334-826-7777 or email questions to propertyontheplains@gmail.com

(RLNE5814457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 N. Cary Drive have any available units?
505 N. Cary Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 N. Cary Drive have?
Some of 505 N. Cary Drive's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 N. Cary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 N. Cary Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 N. Cary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 505 N. Cary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 505 N. Cary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 505 N. Cary Drive does offer parking.
Does 505 N. Cary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 N. Cary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 N. Cary Drive have a pool?
No, 505 N. Cary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 505 N. Cary Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 N. Cary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 N. Cary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 N. Cary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 N. Cary Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 N. Cary Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
