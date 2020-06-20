505 N. Cary Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Charming Four Bedroom House on N Cary Drive Available! - This charming house is conveniently located close to campus and downtown Auburn yet hidden in an established neighborhood that is great for walking. The house includes four spacious bedrooms upstairs and downstairs you will find a dining room, comfortable living room with exposed brick, a bonus room off from the kitchen with a fireplace and a spare room near the carport. In the basement, you will find ample space as well for storage. The kitchen has been updated along with various ceiling fans, blinds, and so much more! Outside you will notice a generous front yard on a corner lot along with a fenced in backyard offering the perfect privacy. Lawn care will be included. Also parking is not a problem as you will have extra parking off the driveway before the carport.



Don't miss out on this rare house in Cary Woods!



To schedule a showing we ask that you contact our showing office at 334-826-7777 or email questions to propertyontheplains@gmail.com



