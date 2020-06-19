Amenities

2446 Deer Run Court Available 07/18/20 Auburn Area - Spacious open floor plan - 4 bedroom 2 bath home with garage and big backyard in Lundy Chase subdivision in desirable Richland Road school area. 3 year old house features hardwood floors throughout with a large kitchen outfitted with stainless appliances, lots of cabinets, granite countertops and a breakfast room. The great room has a gas fireplace and features a coffered ceiling. Roomy master suite has a walk in closet, fabulous bath that includes dual vanties, tiled shower and soaking tub. The 3 additional bedrooms are large with excellent closet space and there is a formal dining or flex room with coffered ceiling off of the great room. The neighborhood has a pool and playground area. Pets negotiable with non-refundable deposit. Zoned for Richland Elementary (K-1) and Creekside Elementary (2-3) and Yarborough (4-5). Call (334) 224-0482 for more information or for a showing



