Auburn, AL
2446 Deer Run Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2446 Deer Run Court

2446 Deer Run Court · (334) 277-5990
Location

2446 Deer Run Court, Auburn, AL 36832
Lundy Chase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2446 Deer Run Court · Avail. Jul 18

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2146 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
2446 Deer Run Court Available 07/18/20 Auburn Area - Spacious open floor plan - 4 bedroom 2 bath home with garage and big backyard in Lundy Chase subdivision in desirable Richland Road school area. 3 year old house features hardwood floors throughout with a large kitchen outfitted with stainless appliances, lots of cabinets, granite countertops and a breakfast room. The great room has a gas fireplace and features a coffered ceiling. Roomy master suite has a walk in closet, fabulous bath that includes dual vanties, tiled shower and soaking tub. The 3 additional bedrooms are large with excellent closet space and there is a formal dining or flex room with coffered ceiling off of the great room. The neighborhood has a pool and playground area. Pets negotiable with non-refundable deposit. Zoned for Richland Elementary (K-1) and Creekside Elementary (2-3) and Yarborough (4-5). Call (334) 224-0482 for more information or for a showing

(RLNE3801236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2446 Deer Run Court have any available units?
2446 Deer Run Court has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2446 Deer Run Court have?
Some of 2446 Deer Run Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2446 Deer Run Court currently offering any rent specials?
2446 Deer Run Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2446 Deer Run Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2446 Deer Run Court is pet friendly.
Does 2446 Deer Run Court offer parking?
Yes, 2446 Deer Run Court does offer parking.
Does 2446 Deer Run Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2446 Deer Run Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2446 Deer Run Court have a pool?
Yes, 2446 Deer Run Court has a pool.
Does 2446 Deer Run Court have accessible units?
No, 2446 Deer Run Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2446 Deer Run Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2446 Deer Run Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2446 Deer Run Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2446 Deer Run Court has units with air conditioning.
