Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 PM

49 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Auburn, AL

Finding an apartment in Auburn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 2 at 02:08pm
13 Units Available
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A stunning community with bright, open living spaces. On-site amenities include two pools, a tennis court, and a fitness center. Each home offers a private patio or balcony, king-sized bedrooms, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Flats
2260 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westshore Landing Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Auburn, AL with a host of desirable features including large fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections and extra closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated October 11 at 08:25pm
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
776 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,516
1369 sqft
The Hub at Auburn prides itself in offering you not only superior apartments, but also a quality lifestyle that is designed for everyone. We offer convenient individual leases, roommate matching services and resident activities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated April 8 at 06:18pm
34 Units Available
1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1230 sqft
Spacious poolside homes in Auburn, close to restaurants and bars. Refrigerators, bathtubs and air conditioning in apartments. Car wash area and 24-hour maintenance. Cats and dogs allowed. A short walk from Auburn Medical Park.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2630 Tuscany Hills Drive
2630 Tuscany Hills Dr, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1550 sqft
2630 Tuscany Hills Drive Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous Home in Tuscany Hills - Beautiful one level home in Tuscany Hills. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Open concept floor plan with light finishes throughout. 2 car- carport with storage shed.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
447 West Longleaf 1103
447 W Longleaf Dr, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
447 West Longleaf 1103 Available 08/10/20 Long Leaf Villas available in August - This 1BR 1BA unit in Long Leaf Villas has a garage and a screened in porch. All appliances are included including a washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Solamere
1 Unit Available
263 Solamere Lane
263 Solamere Lane, Auburn, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
263 Solamere Lane Available 08/10/20 263 Solamere Lane - Beautiful home in Solamere. Close to the neighborhood pool and park. Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home on 2 levels. Double garage with large storage room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Park
1 Unit Available
926 Harvard Place
926 Harvard Place, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
926 Harvard Place - 926 Harvard Place Available 08/10/20 Residences at Central Park - This property has a great open concept. The kitchen is equipped with all appliances and opens up to the living room. The bedrooms each have their own bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
319 Brookwood Drive
319 Brookwood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
319 Brookwood Drive Available 07/01/20 3Bed/1Bath House Downtown for July 2020! - Call 334-826-7777 to schedule a showing! (RLNE3241995)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1317 Sycamore Drive
1317 Sycamore Drive, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1973 sqft
Cary Woods Subdivision - Completely updated ranch in Cary Woods neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Fresh paint, new roof, new hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tile in bathrooms. Large fenced in back yard with storage shed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mckinley Heights
1 Unit Available
145 Green Street
145 Green Street, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1575 sqft
145 Green Street Available 08/10/20 145 Green Street Available This Fall! - Don't miss out on this great property. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a generous lot size. The bedrooms include carpet flooring.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
316 Canton Avenue
316 Canton Ave, Auburn, AL
5 Bedrooms
$4,375
316 Canton Avenue Available 08/10/20 Canton Farms - Brand New Luxury 5 Bedroom, 5.5 Bath Home. Each room with private ensuite bath. Open Living, Kitchen, & Dining space. LVT flooring throughout, Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
380 Butternut Drive
380 Butternut Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2270 sqft
380 Butternut Drive Available 08/10/20 Hickory Woods Auburn - Private Oasis in the Heart of Auburn. Fantastic updates 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Floors are hardwood, ceramic tile, and carpet. Fireplace. 2 outside deck living spaces.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1955 Stephanie Ct
1955 Stephanie Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Furnished Townhome - Beautiful newer construction townhome convenient to Auburn & Opelika. Living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, single car garage and back patio. **Fully Furnished.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1302 Gatewood Drive
1302 Gatewood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 Gatewood Drive Available 08/07/20 1302 Gatewood Dr. - Beautiful townhouse in Oxley Manor off Gatewood Dr. Conveniently and centrally located in Auburn only 3.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
738 Tanglewood Drive
738 Tanglewood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
738 Tanglewood Drive Available 06/15/20 3bed/2bath Residential Home Available Now! - Contact our office to set up a showing at 334-826-7777 or email questions to info@hayleymanagement.com (RLNE4324806)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
463 Arnell Ln
463 Arnell Lane, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Arnell Lane - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Has a formal dining area, double car garage, nice yard, large kitchen, and a living room with a fireplace. Comes with a stove, refrigerator, disposal, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 Redwood Ct
218 Redwood Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1995 sqft
218 Redwood Ct Available 07/15/20 218 Redwood Court - Spacious home on corner lot in established Auburn Subdivision. Formal living room, large den with decorative fireplace overlooking back patio, eat-in kitchen. Double carport and fenced backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
546 West Magnolia Avenue #38
546 West Magnolia Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1320 sqft
546 West Magnolia Avenue #38 Available 08/13/20 Campus Courtyard at Magnolia #38 - Campus Courtyard at Magnolia is located across from Auburn University Campus. This is an unfurnished upper unit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1954 Downs Way
1954 Downs Way, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1332 sqft
1954 Downs Way Available 08/10/20 Longleaf Crossing Duplex Available for Fall 2020!! - This three-bedroom, three-bath unit is very close to restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
815 S. Gay St
815 South Gay Street, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2096 sqft
Auburn Southside - Fantastic One Level home with many updates in established neighborhood. Large second den could be used as a third bedroom. Immaculate retro kitchen. Neutral paint and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Park
1 Unit Available
868 Twin Forks Ave #3
868 Twin Forks Avenue, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1643 sqft
Twin Forks Townhomes - New Construction - Brand new townhome located just off N. Dean Rd in Auburn. Main level has open concept living, dining, kitchen and one bedroom with ensuite bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lundy Chase
1 Unit Available
2446 Deer Run Court
2446 Deer Run Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2146 sqft
2446 Deer Run Court Available 07/18/20 Auburn Area - Spacious open floor plan - 4 bedroom 2 bath home with garage and big backyard in Lundy Chase subdivision in desirable Richland Road school area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
540 West Magnolia Avenue #02
540 W Magnolia Ave, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
837 sqft
540 West Magnolia Avenue #02 Available 08/13/20 Campus Courtyard at Magnolia #02 - Campus Courtyard at Magnolia is located across from Auburn University Campus. This is a two bedroom two bath unfurnished unit. This unit is on the first floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Auburn, AL

Finding an apartment in Auburn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

