Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:31 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Auburn, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Auburn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Flats
2260 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1043 sqft
Westshore Landing Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Auburn, AL with a host of desirable features including large fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections and extra closets.
Last updated June 2 at 02:08pm
13 Units Available
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A stunning community with bright, open living spaces. On-site amenities include two pools, a tennis court, and a fitness center. Each home offers a private patio or balcony, king-sized bedrooms, and lots of storage.
Last updated April 8 at 06:18pm
34 Units Available
1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1230 sqft
Spacious poolside homes in Auburn, close to restaurants and bars. Refrigerators, bathtubs and air conditioning in apartments. Car wash area and 24-hour maintenance. Cats and dogs allowed. A short walk from Auburn Medical Park.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1412 Cloverbrook Circle
1412 Cloverbrook Cir, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1807 sqft
Cloverbrook Cir - Great one-level home close to Auburn University and the Arts District. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Wood floors in entry, dining room and den. New carpet in bedrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2428 E. University Dr #1310
2428 East University Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1450 sqft
2428 E. University Dr #1310 Available 08/01/20 Asbury Hills Town Home - Three Bedroom - Great Location - New floor, new granite tops!! Asbury Hills Condominiums located off Shug Jordan Parkway near the intersection of N. Dean Rd.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harmon Estates
2006 Rosie St
2006 Rosie Street, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1255 sqft
2006 Rosie St Available 08/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath Duplex Now Available in Auburn! - Very clean and well kept duplex off S College in Auburn, AL. Great location! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Very spacious. Ample parking.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shelton Park
516 Waynewood Court
516 Waynewood Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
516 Waynewood Court - New Construction Home in the Auburn Loop! One level, hardwood floors throughout. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home is on a cul-de-sac. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, double car garage, large back deck. No pets.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1477 N Donahue Drive Unit 908
1477 North Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1477 N Donahue Drive Unit 908 Available 07/15/20 3bed/3bath Donahue Crossing Condominiums ALL Utilities Included! - ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. ELECTRICITY, WATER/SEWER, BASIC CABLE/INTERNET INCLUDED. CERAMIC TILE IN WET AREAS.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stage Road
2428 E. University, Unit 503
2428 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
2428 E. University, Unit 503 Available 08/03/20 2428 E University Dr. #503 - ASBURY HILLS CONDOS-Kitchen with stove, ref., D/W. microwave, central heat & A/C, carpet, W/D furnished, 1 car garage. GRADS / NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823269)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1955 Stephanie Ct
1955 Stephanie Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Furnished Townhome - Beautiful newer construction townhome convenient to Auburn & Opelika. Living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, single car garage and back patio. **Fully Furnished.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1302 Gatewood Drive
1302 Gatewood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1302 Gatewood Drive Available 08/07/20 1302 Gatewood Dr. - Beautiful townhouse in Oxley Manor off Gatewood Dr. Conveniently and centrally located in Auburn only 3.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
999 Starr Court
999 Starr Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1551 sqft
(New Price) Newly Built Three Bedroom House Ready to Move In! - Don't miss out on this three bedroom property which is available for rent now! While the house is located near the end of this quiet neighborhood, it is conveniently located close to

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
218 Redwood Ct
218 Redwood Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1995 sqft
218 Redwood Ct Available 07/15/20 218 Redwood Court - Spacious home on corner lot in established Auburn Subdivision. Formal living room, large den with decorative fireplace overlooking back patio, eat-in kitchen. Double carport and fenced backyard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1716 W. Farmville Road
1716 Farmville Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
Fully Furnished Town Home - Newly Built Townhome in Auburn 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths Beautifully designed 2-story with double garage Open den, kitchen, and dining room Master with ensuite bath is located on the main level. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs.

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
Camden Ridge
1704 Stone Pointe Drive
1704 Stone Pointe Dr, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1681 sqft
1704 Stone Pointe Drive Available 08/10/20 1704 Stone Point Drive - Available August 10, 2020 for lease! Brick home located in the Camden Ridge subdivision.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
East Highlands
302 Bowden Drive
302 Bowden Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
302 Bowden Drive Available 06/01/20 302 Bowden Drive - Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal, granite counter tops, central gas heat & A/C, hardwood floors, washer and dryer furnished, basement, safe room, fenced yard, (yard

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1172 Northwood Dr
1172 Northwood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1250 sqft
1172 Northwood Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Duplex Available For Fall 2020 - 1172 Northwood Duplex is conveniently located off Shug Jordan Parkway. A spacious 3 bedroom 2bath duplex. Neighborhood pool. Parking for 3 vehicles.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
277 S. Gay St #502
277 South Gay Street, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1240 sqft
277 S. Gay St #502 Available 08/01/20 Eagles Nest Condo - Gorgeous contemporary condo one block from Auburn University. Bamboo floors in the hallway, living room and dining area. Ceramic tile in all bathrooms and kitchen.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
232 Martin Ave
232 Martin Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1035 sqft
232 Martin Ave Available 08/01/20 Nice Duplex in Auburn! - Two bedroom/one bath duplex located on Martin Ave. With ample driveway and parking space, this unit has a prime location in the heart of Auburn! (RLNE4971309)

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1027 E Samford Ave
1027 East Samford Avenue, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2417 sqft
Spacious One Level 4BR Home on E. Samford - Very nice and spacious one level ranch style home conveniently located on Samford Ave. Close to Jr. High and the High School and I 85. Home has handicapped accessible bathroom.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
635 Wrights Mill Rd.
635 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1950 sqft
635 Wrights Mill Rd. Available 08/01/20 Nice Home in Great Location on Wrights Mill Road - Fantastic Location in the Heart of Auburn. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on Wright's Mill Road.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Solamere
253 Solamere Lane
253 Solamere Lane, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3088 sqft
253 Solamere Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Home in Solamere with basement - This charming 3 level home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Great Room is open to dining room and well appointed kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Lismore Drive
705 Lismore Court, Opelika, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1239 sqft
705 Lismore Drive Available 08/01/20 Cute house with split bedroom plan! - ***To register for an appointment, please email or text your name, email address, cell phone number and current address along with a picture of your driver's license to
City Guide for Auburn, AL

So you’re moving to Auburn, Alabama. Repeat after me: War Eagle! If you have no idea what I’m talking about, you should probably just move to another town without an NCAA Division I football team. Huntsville seems nice. But if you’re a Tiger in the making, strap on your burnt orange and navy blue and let’s get started on your apartment hunt! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Auburn, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Auburn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

