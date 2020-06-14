All apartments in Auburn
2040 Stephanie Court

2040 Stephanie Court · (334) 209-1120
Location

2040 Stephanie Court, Auburn, AL 36830

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2040 Stephanie Court · Avail. Aug 10

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

2040 Stephanie Court Available 08/10/20 New Construction 3bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse off Stephanie Court Available in August! - Located conveniently on the and available in August! Beautiful new construction townhouse featuring vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, tiled stand up shower, brand new stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and fenced in back yard and attached garage.

Call us at 334-826-7777 to schedule a time to view or email questions to propertyontheplains.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4779215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Stephanie Court have any available units?
2040 Stephanie Court has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2040 Stephanie Court have?
Some of 2040 Stephanie Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 Stephanie Court currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Stephanie Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Stephanie Court pet-friendly?
No, 2040 Stephanie Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 2040 Stephanie Court offer parking?
Yes, 2040 Stephanie Court does offer parking.
Does 2040 Stephanie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 Stephanie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Stephanie Court have a pool?
No, 2040 Stephanie Court does not have a pool.
Does 2040 Stephanie Court have accessible units?
No, 2040 Stephanie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Stephanie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 Stephanie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2040 Stephanie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2040 Stephanie Court does not have units with air conditioning.
