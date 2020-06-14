Amenities

2040 Stephanie Court Available 08/10/20 New Construction 3bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse off Stephanie Court Available in August! - Located conveniently on the and available in August! Beautiful new construction townhouse featuring vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, tiled stand up shower, brand new stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and fenced in back yard and attached garage.



Call us at 334-826-7777 to schedule a time to view or email questions to propertyontheplains.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4779215)