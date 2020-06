Amenities

1985 Rosie Street Available 08/14/20 1985 Rosie Street Auburn, AL - This property features a large living room with a bar looking into the kitchen. The kitchen has an attached dining room with two large windows for natural lighting. With three bedrooms and two baths, this duplex would be perfect for families and students. Call us today for more information! Auburn Realty 334-887-8777.



No Pets Allowed



