Amenities

pool

1761 Wire Rd Unit 1012 Available 08/01/20 Available Fall 2020 --- 2 Bed At Brookes Condos Across from AU Vet School - Brookes Condos is a great, established community across from the Auburn Vet School making it a prime location for vet students.

Great 2 bed 2 1/2 bath condo at the Brookes. Townhouse style floor plan with both bedrooms and full baths upstairs. Lots of privacy from this unit with building 10 sitting back off Wire Road and overlooking the pool.



(RLNE5328393)