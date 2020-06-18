Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1302 Gatewood Drive Available 08/07/20 1302 Gatewood Dr. - Beautiful townhouse in Oxley Manor off Gatewood Dr. Conveniently and centrally located in Auburn only 3.5 miles from Auburn University, walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. - 3 or 4 bedrooms (master downstairs), 3.5 baths, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, 2 sinks, natural gas cook top, double ovens, stainless french door refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. central electric heat and A/C, natural gas tank-less water-heater, hardwood floors and carpet in the bedrooms, washer & dryer furnished, attached 2 car garage, private enclosed patio area. Zoned for Cary Woods (K-2) and Pick (3-5) Elementary Schools. PET ALLOWED W/ PET DEPOSIT / FAMILY



(RLNE5027927)