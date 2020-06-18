All apartments in Auburn
1302 Gatewood Drive

1302 Gatewood Drive · (334) 887-3425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1302 Gatewood Drive, Auburn, AL 36830

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1302 Gatewood Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1302 Gatewood Drive Available 08/07/20 1302 Gatewood Dr. - Beautiful townhouse in Oxley Manor off Gatewood Dr. Conveniently and centrally located in Auburn only 3.5 miles from Auburn University, walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. - 3 or 4 bedrooms (master downstairs), 3.5 baths, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, 2 sinks, natural gas cook top, double ovens, stainless french door refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. central electric heat and A/C, natural gas tank-less water-heater, hardwood floors and carpet in the bedrooms, washer & dryer furnished, attached 2 car garage, private enclosed patio area. Zoned for Cary Woods (K-2) and Pick (3-5) Elementary Schools. PET ALLOWED W/ PET DEPOSIT / FAMILY

(RLNE5027927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Gatewood Drive have any available units?
1302 Gatewood Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1302 Gatewood Drive have?
Some of 1302 Gatewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Gatewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Gatewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Gatewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Gatewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Gatewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Gatewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 1302 Gatewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 Gatewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Gatewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1302 Gatewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Gatewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1302 Gatewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Gatewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Gatewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Gatewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1302 Gatewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
