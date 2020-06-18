All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 1056 Northpointe Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, AL
/
1056 Northpointe Circle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

1056 Northpointe Circle

1056 Northpointe Circle · (334) 319-4724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1056 Northpointe Circle, Auburn, AL 36832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1056 Northpointe Circle Available 08/10/20 Northpointe Duplex Available Fall 2020! - Located off downtown Auburn, this exclusive cul-de-sac three-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex is close to campus and shopping. It features a large master bedroom with walk-in closet. The unit includes a kitchen with room for dinning, spacious living area with vaulted ceilings, second and third bedrooms with ceiling fans, and private closets.

Photos are show photos of the layout of the unit and may be different than actual unit.

If you have any questions please contact Hayley Management Company at 334-826-7777 or email at info@hayleymanagement.com

(RLNE3194784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 Northpointe Circle have any available units?
1056 Northpointe Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, AL.
Is 1056 Northpointe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1056 Northpointe Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 Northpointe Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1056 Northpointe Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1056 Northpointe Circle offer parking?
No, 1056 Northpointe Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1056 Northpointe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 Northpointe Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 Northpointe Circle have a pool?
No, 1056 Northpointe Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1056 Northpointe Circle have accessible units?
No, 1056 Northpointe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 Northpointe Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1056 Northpointe Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1056 Northpointe Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1056 Northpointe Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1056 Northpointe Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy
Auburn, AL 36832
Auburn Flats
2260 E University Dr
Auburn, AL 36830
1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830

Similar Pages

Auburn 2 BedroomsAuburn Apartments with Balcony
Auburn Apartments with PoolAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALColumbus, GALaGrange, GA
Phenix City, ALWetumpka, ALPike Road, AL
Sylacauga, ALOpelika, ALTroy, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn UniversityAuburn University at Montgomery
Chattahoochee Valley Community CollegeColumbus State University
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity