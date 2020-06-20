8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Completely remodeled from top to bottom. 2 bed/2 bath. Small yard, Garage 1650$ - 8518 Dunlap Court is a completely remodeled condo.... everything is brand new. All appliances, flooring counter, bathrooms.... all new. Its a nice end unit as well



2 beds and 2 baths. The large bedroom, washer/dryer, living room, gas fireplace and kitchen are all on the second floor.

On the first floor is the one car garage, small bedroom, full bath and access to the small back yard. The large bedroom also has a big walk in closet.



The condo is tucked away on a hill with partial views of the mountains. An area never traveled by foot traffic or cars.



Only minutes from the base and Tikhatnu center, also next to the highway for a quick commute.



A small dog would be acceptable.



No Alaska Housing



Tenant to pay electric and gas



A qualified applicant will have the 1650$ deposit upon approval and the COMBINED household income will exceed 3200$ a month.



Brought to you by Kelly Kile of AK Group Property Management



