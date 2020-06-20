All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated May 14 2020

8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8

8518 Dunlap Court · (907) 744-0605
Location

8518 Dunlap Court, Anchorage, AK 99504

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely remodeled from top to bottom. 2 bed/2 bath. Small yard, Garage 1650$ - 8518 Dunlap Court is a completely remodeled condo.... everything is brand new. All appliances, flooring counter, bathrooms.... all new. Its a nice end unit as well

2 beds and 2 baths. The large bedroom, washer/dryer, living room, gas fireplace and kitchen are all on the second floor.
On the first floor is the one car garage, small bedroom, full bath and access to the small back yard. The large bedroom also has a big walk in closet.

The condo is tucked away on a hill with partial views of the mountains. An area never traveled by foot traffic or cars.

Only minutes from the base and Tikhatnu center, also next to the highway for a quick commute.

A small dog would be acceptable.

No Alaska Housing

Tenant to pay electric and gas

A qualified applicant will have the 1650$ deposit upon approval and the COMBINED household income will exceed 3200$ a month.

Brought to you by Kelly Kile of AK Group Property Management

(RLNE5772096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8 have any available units?
8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anchorage, AK.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8 have?
Some of 8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8 is pet friendly.
Does 8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8 offer parking?
Yes, 8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8 does offer parking.
Does 8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8518 Dunlap Ct Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
