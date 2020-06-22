All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

8101 Peck Ave #B15

8101 Peck Avenue · (907) 562-0291
Location

8101 Peck Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8101 Peck Ave #B15 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8101 Peck Ave #B15 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Condo near JBER! - This condo has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a 1 car garage, and is 990 sq. ft. Features include a spacious living room, sizable bedrooms, a fireplace, ceiling fans, and a back deck. ONE dog or cat under 25 lbs only allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE5854835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8101 Peck Ave #B15 have any available units?
8101 Peck Ave #B15 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 8101 Peck Ave #B15 have?
Some of 8101 Peck Ave #B15's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8101 Peck Ave #B15 currently offering any rent specials?
8101 Peck Ave #B15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8101 Peck Ave #B15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8101 Peck Ave #B15 is pet friendly.
Does 8101 Peck Ave #B15 offer parking?
Yes, 8101 Peck Ave #B15 does offer parking.
Does 8101 Peck Ave #B15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8101 Peck Ave #B15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8101 Peck Ave #B15 have a pool?
No, 8101 Peck Ave #B15 does not have a pool.
Does 8101 Peck Ave #B15 have accessible units?
No, 8101 Peck Ave #B15 does not have accessible units.
Does 8101 Peck Ave #B15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8101 Peck Ave #B15 does not have units with dishwashers.
