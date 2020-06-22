Amenities

8101 Peck Ave #B15 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Condo near JBER! - This condo has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a 1 car garage, and is 990 sq. ft. Features include a spacious living room, sizable bedrooms, a fireplace, ceiling fans, and a back deck. ONE dog or cat under 25 lbs only allowed on approval.



Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.



