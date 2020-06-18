All apartments in Anchorage
202 East Potter

202 East Potter Drive · (907) 243-5770
Location

202 East Potter Drive, Anchorage, AK 99518

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 East Potter - 02 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
media room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
media room
1 BDR // E Potter - Additional Storage - Spacious One Bed/ One Bath lower level unit. This home features one very spacious bedroom with double closets, large living area with dedicated dining space, bathroom and storage within the unit. Washer and dryer are in the shared common area, coin-op (only $1.25!). The kitchen boasts full-size appliances and good cabinet space. UTILITIES INCLUDED are gas, electric, water/sewer, and garbage. Tenant is responsible for their snow removal and landscaping.

Great midtown location, close to restaurants, movie theaters, gyms & more!
Located off Downling between C Street and Old Seward.

Pets accepted upon approval with additional pet rent and NO ADDITIONAL PET DEPOSIT!! .

Smoking is permitted in your unit. Tenants who smoke will be responsible for damage.

Successful applicants for tenancy will have the following characteristics:
*Maximum occupancy:2 people
*Household income of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent
*Currently employed (or enrolled in educational program) with a verifiable income
*Minimum credit score of 575
*Verifiable previous tenancy: Positive record of timely rent payments, compliance with agreements and no evictions
*No unit damage or housekeeping problems at current or previous place of tenancy.
*Must be of legal age to sign rental agreement. (18 years of age)
Applicant may be denied based on current or past criminal convictions

Professionally Managed
24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
Laundry in Building
Full-Size Appliances & Dishwasher
Gas Stove
Secured Common Area
Utilities Included
Pets Welcome

Beds/Baths: 1BD/1.0BA
Square Feet: 1000

Rent: $1,000.00
Available: Beginning of April 2020
Application Fee: $25.00 / Adult Over 18 yr.
Security Deposit: $1,000.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

