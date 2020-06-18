202 East Potter

Amenities

1 BDR // E Potter - Additional Storage - Spacious One Bed/ One Bath lower level unit. This home features one very spacious bedroom with double closets, large living area with dedicated dining space, bathroom and storage within the unit. Washer and dryer are in the shared common area, coin-op (only $1.25!). The kitchen boasts full-size appliances and good cabinet space. UTILITIES INCLUDED are gas, electric, water/sewer, and garbage. Tenant is responsible for their snow removal and landscaping.



Great midtown location, close to restaurants, movie theaters, gyms & more!

Located off Downling between C Street and Old Seward.



Pets accepted upon approval with additional pet rent and NO ADDITIONAL PET DEPOSIT!! .



Smoking is permitted in your unit. Tenants who smoke will be responsible for damage.



Successful applicants for tenancy will have the following characteristics:

*Maximum occupancy:2 people

*Household income of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent

*Currently employed (or enrolled in educational program) with a verifiable income

*Minimum credit score of 575

*Verifiable previous tenancy: Positive record of timely rent payments, compliance with agreements and no evictions

*No unit damage or housekeeping problems at current or previous place of tenancy.

*Must be of legal age to sign rental agreement. (18 years of age)

Applicant may be denied based on current or past criminal convictions



Professionally Managed

24 Hour On-Call Maintenance

Laundry in Building

Full-Size Appliances & Dishwasher

Gas Stove

Secured Common Area

Utilities Included

Pets Welcome



Details--->

Beds/Baths: 1BD/1.0BA

Square Feet: 1000



Rental Terms--->

Rent: $1,000.00

Available: Beginning of April 2020

Application Fee: $25.00 / Adult Over 18 yr.

Security Deposit: $1,000.00



(RLNE5662132)