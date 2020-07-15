/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM
35 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ranchettes, WY
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3410 Green Court - 2
3410 Green Court, Ranchettes, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath lower level unit for rent. Rent for Unit B includes all utilities, internet, and 12x20 storage shed. No pets, No smoking. Call or text 307-477-1313 for additional details or to schedule a viewing.
Results within 1 mile of Ranchettes
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3837 Fire Walker Trail
3837 Fire Walker Trail, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1390 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Saddle Ridge - This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is waiting for its new occupants. This home has a washer and a dryer, a 2 car garage, central air and a fenced back yard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
5807 Starwood Ct.
5807 Starwood Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
5807 Starwood Ct.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3122 Jackson St
3122 Jackson Street, Cheyenne, WY
3122 Jackson St Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH HOME IN BUFFALO RIDGE - 4 BEDROOMS 1.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Hills
5001 Ogallala Pl.
5001 Ogallala Place, Cheyenne, WY
5001 Ogallala Pl.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3801 Rain Dancer Trl
3801 Rain Dancer Trail, Cheyenne, WY
One of the nicest rental properties in Cheyenne. Luxurious twin home with high end finishes. Hardwood floors, granite and tile throughout. On demand hot water. New Central Air. Fully finished basement, large bedrooms fit for king sized beds.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3813 Firewalker Trail
3813 Fire Walker Trl, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2130 sqft
3 BED 2.5 BATH Saddle Ridge Townhouse - 3 BEDROOM 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
4133 Gunsmoke
4133 Gun Smoke Road, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1480 sqft
4133 Gunsmoke Available 08/14/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH SADDLE RIDGE TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOMS 2.
1 of 2
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
609 Montclair Drive
609 Montclair Drive, Cheyenne, WY
609 Montclair - Newly remodeled throughout entire house!!! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 1 car garage, fenced backyard with deck! Washer & Dryer included. Can convert into a 5th bedroom if necessary. Pet friendly. Call today for a showing 307-632-2355.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
7243 Bomar Drive
7243 Bomar Drive, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1756 sqft
Newly Remodeled! - This recently remodeled property offers 3BD/2BA, all new appliances, paint and carpet! There is a large fenced backyard, deck, and attached 1 car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3307 Dean Paul Drive
3307 Dean Paul Drive, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Available Immediately: 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with off street parking, offering a full bedroom and bathroom on the main level, and 2 bedrooms, and 3/4 bathroom in the fully finished basement.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
4605 Garnet Way
4605 Garnet Way, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 BED 2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BED 2.
Results within 5 miles of Ranchettes
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
316 Snyder Ave
316 Snyder Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1477 sqft
316 Snyder Ave Available 08/07/20 316 Snyder Ave - Great home with so much to love!!!!! Call us for a showing and picture yourself enjoying the back patio with friends and family. 307-632-2355 (RLNE5920313)
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
208 Hacienda Court
208 Hacienda Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, VILLAGE CREEK TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR BACKYARD LAWN CARE ONLY TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1813 Cheyenne Place
1813 Cheyenne Place, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1427 sqft
This is a very spacious upper unit that was just renovated! There is a large living area off of the kitchen, as well as a separate living space or formal dining area. Washer, dryer and dishwasher are all present in the unit.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
1923 Alexander Ave.
1923 Alexander Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
1923 Alexander Ave. Available 08/06/20 House For Lease - SIZE - 2020 square feet - finished basement - 4 bedroom - 3.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
622 West. 24th Street
622 West 24th Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1288 sqft
622 West.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
321 West 1st Ave
321 West 1st Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1928 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM AVENUES HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH AND A $200 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE & SNOW
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
214 East 3rd Ave
214 East 3rd Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2472 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM AVENUES HOME WITH 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE - 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES SMALL DOG FRIENDLY ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A $200 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE AND AN
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3517 Central Ave
3517 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2079 sqft
3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOM HOUSE WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED FENCED BACKYARD PETS ARE ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A $200.00 NON-REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT AND AN ADDITIONAL $50.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3023 Pioneer Ave
3023 Pioneer Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2816 sqft
Gorgeous Avenues Home! - This GORGEOUS single-family property has 3BD/2BA, 2,816 sq. ft., beautiful built-ins, formal dining, lots of storage and a one car garage. Washer/Dryer are included. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
315 Hacienda Ct.
315 Hacienda Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, VILLAGE CREEK TOWNHOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE FENCED BACK YARD WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE OF BACKYARD TENANTS
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Cheyenne
2016 Maxwell Avenue
2016 Maxwell Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1154 sqft
Location, Location, Location.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
812 W 1st Ave
812 West 1st Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Highlights include: * Excellent location within two minutes of the main gate of FEW AFB - military clause to be included in rental agreement for military * Easy walk to Frontier/Lions Park (7 blocks north) - great location if you dig Frontier