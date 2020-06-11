All apartments in Ranchettes
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:41 PM

3537 Storey Boulevard

3537 Storey Blvd · (307) 312-2021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3537 Storey Blvd, Ranchettes, WY 82009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3517 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
new construction
Available Immediately: NEW CONSTRUCTION! These stunning apartments are located just off of Ridge Road and Storey Boulevard. All units feature 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. These units offer high end finishes such as vinyl plank flooring, air conditioning and real stone countertops!

Units Available: 3537B (upstairs)

Units available without washer/dryer for $1200/month

Downstairs Units: 3525D & 3527C

Upstairs Units: 3523A, 3525A & 3529A

School Districts: Anderson & Meadowlark Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School

1 year lease term

Security Deposit: $1250

No smoking, No Pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.

Tenant pays gas and electricity. Water and trash are included in the rent.

Renters insurance is required.

Directions: East on Dell Range Boulevard, North on Ridge Road, East on Storey Boulevard.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3537 Storey Boulevard have any available units?
3537 Storey Boulevard has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3537 Storey Boulevard have?
Some of 3537 Storey Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3537 Storey Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3537 Storey Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 Storey Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3537 Storey Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ranchettes.
Does 3537 Storey Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3537 Storey Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3537 Storey Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3537 Storey Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 Storey Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3537 Storey Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3537 Storey Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3537 Storey Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 Storey Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3537 Storey Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3537 Storey Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3537 Storey Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
