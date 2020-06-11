3537 Storey Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry new construction air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range Property Amenities new construction

Available Immediately: NEW CONSTRUCTION! These stunning apartments are located just off of Ridge Road and Storey Boulevard. All units feature 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. These units offer high end finishes such as vinyl plank flooring, air conditioning and real stone countertops!



Units Available: 3537B (upstairs)



Units available without washer/dryer for $1200/month



Downstairs Units: 3525D & 3527C



Upstairs Units: 3523A, 3525A & 3529A



School Districts: Anderson & Meadowlark Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School



1 year lease term



Security Deposit: $1250



No smoking, No Pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.



Tenant pays gas and electricity. Water and trash are included in the rent.



Renters insurance is required.



Directions: East on Dell Range Boulevard, North on Ridge Road, East on Storey Boulevard.

Contact us to schedule a showing.