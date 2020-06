Amenities

1736 Sanders Dr Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath town home - Located close to the south lot, this town home has just what you are looking for! Available 7/1/2020 Rent is $1500/mth and the deposit is the same. Tenant pays all utilities. The home has a two car garage, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher and central air.



Go online to www.laramiepmg.com to schedule a showing or give us a call today 307-742-8131



No Pets Allowed



