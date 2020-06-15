1113 Palmer

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 07/15/20 Nicer than usual Townhouse with yard and fence - Property Id: 295034



Nicer townhome with large kitchen, eating, and living areas. Deck in the backyard with fence and grass. Newly painted bedrooms, hallway, Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Single car garage with parking in driveway and street. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Looking for a family, graduate students, or law students. This is a no smoking on property and inside place as well as NO PETS of any kind.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295034

Property Id 295034



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835863)