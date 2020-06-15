1113 Palmer

Amenities
Available 07/15/20 Nicer than usual Townhouse with yard and fence - Property Id: 295034
Nicer townhome with large kitchen, eating, and living areas. Deck in the backyard with fence and grass. Newly painted bedrooms, hallway, Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Single car garage with parking in driveway and street. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Looking for a family, graduate students, or law students. This is a no smoking on property and inside place as well as NO PETS of any kind.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295034
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5835863)