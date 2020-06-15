All apartments in Laramie
Find more places like 1113 Palmer.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laramie, WY
/
1113 Palmer
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1113 Palmer

1113 East Palmer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1113 East Palmer Drive, Laramie, WY 82070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 07/15/20 Nicer than usual Townhouse with yard and fence - Property Id: 295034

Nicer townhome with large kitchen, eating, and living areas. Deck in the backyard with fence and grass. Newly painted bedrooms, hallway, Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Single car garage with parking in driveway and street. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Looking for a family, graduate students, or law students. This is a no smoking on property and inside place as well as NO PETS of any kind.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295034
Property Id 295034

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Palmer have any available units?
1113 Palmer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laramie, WY.
What amenities does 1113 Palmer have?
Some of 1113 Palmer's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Palmer currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Palmer isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Palmer pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Palmer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laramie.
Does 1113 Palmer offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Palmer does offer parking.
Does 1113 Palmer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 Palmer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Palmer have a pool?
No, 1113 Palmer does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Palmer have accessible units?
No, 1113 Palmer does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Palmer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Palmer has units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Palmer have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 Palmer does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cheyenne, WY
Ranchettes, WY