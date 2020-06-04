All apartments in Shannondale
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:24 PM

191 WRENS VIEW

191 Wrens View Lane · (571) 386-1075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

191 Wrens View Lane, Shannondale, WV 25425

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 6168 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Feel right at home in this almost 6200 sqft BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FURNISHED, FULLY CUSTOM 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home. This property has it ALL!! Gated Driveway, Large Front and Back Porch, Beautiful Retaining Walls, STUNNING VIEWS and this is just what the Exterior has to offer. Inside the home has High Ceilings, Spacious Rooms, Upper Laundry, Impressive Master Bedroom and Bath, a Movie Theater Room, Game Room, Surround Sound throughout the House and MORE. This home is located in a peaceful setting 30 Minutes to Leesburg, Less then 30 Miles to Frederick , and 40 Miles to Dulles Washington Airport - ALL Paved Roads. No HOA, Gated, Lit Driveway. What more could you want ? Welcome Home just in time to enjoy the seasons! No Pets Please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 WRENS VIEW have any available units?
191 WRENS VIEW has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 191 WRENS VIEW have?
Some of 191 WRENS VIEW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 WRENS VIEW currently offering any rent specials?
191 WRENS VIEW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 WRENS VIEW pet-friendly?
No, 191 WRENS VIEW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shannondale.
Does 191 WRENS VIEW offer parking?
No, 191 WRENS VIEW does not offer parking.
Does 191 WRENS VIEW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 191 WRENS VIEW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 WRENS VIEW have a pool?
No, 191 WRENS VIEW does not have a pool.
Does 191 WRENS VIEW have accessible units?
No, 191 WRENS VIEW does not have accessible units.
Does 191 WRENS VIEW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 WRENS VIEW has units with dishwashers.
Does 191 WRENS VIEW have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 WRENS VIEW does not have units with air conditioning.
