191 WRENS VIEW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace game room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room media room

Feel right at home in this almost 6200 sqft BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FURNISHED, FULLY CUSTOM 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home. This property has it ALL!! Gated Driveway, Large Front and Back Porch, Beautiful Retaining Walls, STUNNING VIEWS and this is just what the Exterior has to offer. Inside the home has High Ceilings, Spacious Rooms, Upper Laundry, Impressive Master Bedroom and Bath, a Movie Theater Room, Game Room, Surround Sound throughout the House and MORE. This home is located in a peaceful setting 30 Minutes to Leesburg, Less then 30 Miles to Frederick , and 40 Miles to Dulles Washington Airport - ALL Paved Roads. No HOA, Gated, Lit Driveway. What more could you want ? Welcome Home just in time to enjoy the seasons! No Pets Please